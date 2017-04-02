Out & About: SummerSounds holds thank-you party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Greensburg, summer will start June 2, when Tusk opens the SummerSounds season at Robertshaw Amphitheatre in St. Clair Park.

People bring picnic baskets and pets, and sit on blankets and lawn chairs to listen to live music under the stars.

The free concert series that has brought 350,000 people to the city in the past 17 years hosted a soiree to thank sponsors, donors and volunteers March 28 at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield.

Chairman Gene James thanked committee members Amy Baldonieri, Randy Finfrock, Dick McCormick, Janet McNeel and Sue Trout and co-founders Steve Gifford and Missy Monsour.

James introduced McCormick as his senior roadie and a “good judge of musical talent” to give a rundown for 2017, which includes the Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk; rock with Tim Woods, Derek Woods and the Sun King Warriors; and country and western with Western Centuries.

Volunteer Jonathan Holcombe, 19, an architectural drafting student at Westmoreland County Community College, helps set up and tear down equipment.

“It's just a good way to spend my Friday nights,” he said.

Seen: Janet James, Jim andDorie Fuchs, Karl Eisaman, Ed andSue Meadows, Jim andKaren Steeley, Barb Tucci, Bob Bloom, Jamie Milchak, Jacie Milchak, Joe Emerick, Joe and Pat Erdelsky, Linda Kubas, Faye Rosatti, George andDebbie Gretz, George andNancy Stewart, Mike Stewart, Mike Stewart II with his 3-month-old sonJames , andPam Frank, who was out celebrating her birthday.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.