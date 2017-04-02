Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Jeannette Area Historical Society welcomes guests to open house

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
RICH HERITAGE: (from left), Karen Chiapparelli Battiston, of North Huntingdon, and her sister, Rhoma Chiapparelli Carlson, also of North Huntingdon, take a nostalgic walk through the revolving gate from Oakford Park Pool, a place they visited often in their childhood, during the open house at the Jeannette Area Historical Society on Thursday evening, March 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
RICH HERITAGE: (from left), Jeff and Martha Dorko, of Jeannette, look at Jeannette area memorabilia, during the open house at the Jeannette Area Historical Society on Thursday evening, March 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
RICH HERITAGE: Jeannette Area Historical Society board members, (from left), Margaret Lock, treasurer, Livvie DeLuca, president, Chuck Highlands, vice- president, and Margie Hudson, secretary, gather for a photo during the open house at the Jeannette Area Historical Society on Thursday evening, March 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
RICH HERITAGE: Jeannette Area Historical Society founder, John Howard, (L), completes a lifetime membership for Marlene Kidd, during the open house at the Jeannette Area Historical Society on Thursday evening, March 30, 2017.

Jeannette Area Historical Society held an open house on March 30.

