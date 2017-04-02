Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Latrobe Art Center pairs 'Pizza and Brews' at Taste of the Neighborhood
Dawn Law | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Janie Wilcox provides musical entertainment to guests, during the 'pizza and brews' Taste of the Neighborhood, hosted by and held at the Latrobe Art Center on Friday evening, March 31, 2017.
(from left), Terilyn and Denny Yamber, of Latrobe, enjoy pizza and drinks at the 'pizza and brews' Taste of the Neighborhood, hosted by and held at the Latrobe Art Center on Friday evening, March 31, 2017.
Don Connor cooks the pizza for Rosemary's Country Kitchen, in the wood-fired stove, during the 'pizza and brews' Taste of the Neighborhood, hosted by and held at the Latrobe Art Center on Friday evening, March 31, 2017.

Using a portable wood-fired oven parked on the street and a century-old recipe, Donnie Connor and his daughter, Kelli Connor-Wege, churned out 30-plus pizzas on Friday outside Latrobe Art Center.

They and Candi McCurdy represented Rosemary's Country Kitchen in New Derry, one of 10 establishments that participated in Taste of the Neighborhood — Pizza & Brews.

The business is named for Donnie's wife, Rosemary Connor. She learned to make dough and pizza from her mother, Mary Razza, 98, who was taught by her mother, who started making wood-fired pizza back in Italy.

Son Mike Connor makes dough each morning at their BYOB business open March through October. The family grows the vegetables they use to make a dozen kinds of pizza, like the Depression, which has tomatoes, garlic and spices, but no cheese. “It's what their family ate during the Depression,” Donnie Connor said. “Back then, they didn't have much.”

Center Executive Director Gabi Nastuck said she experimented with using social media and word of mouth to promote the sold-out event.

“We didn't even have to do a mass mailing,” Nastuck said. “Save the date — the next one will be June 23 — a barbecue outside.” Other establishments participating in Taste of the Neighborhood were Carasella's Pizza, Fox's Pizza Den, Jioio's Restaurant, Marco's Pizza, Scotty G's Pizza and Sugar Shack. Desserts were from Latrobe Dairy Queen and brews were from All Saints and Four Seasons Brewing Co. Seton Hill University student Janie Wilcox played folk, indie and jazz.

Seen: Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford, Steve and Rebecca Kittey, Jack and Luann Murtha, Joe Bellack, Pat Maloney, Kathy Rafferty, Jason and Sherry Ott, Katie Miller and Janet Pavick.

