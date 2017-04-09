Out & About: Greensburg Garden Center celebrates spring with a tea party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jessie Glover wowed the ladies with his performance of “New York, New York,” Saturday at Greensburg Garden Center's “Come Tea with Me” at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Hempfield.

Glover was half of “Sounds of Sinatra & Streisand,” a collection of greats performed with Mary McCormack, founder of Alabaster Theatre, a private performing arts group located in South Greensburg.

The room was bright with sunlight, and 11 themed tables were set for tea with savories and sweets.

“This event is proof of what cooperation can accomplish,” event chairwoman Angie Raitano said. “It's always something beautiful, and it serves the members and it serves the community as well.”

Founded in 1960, Greensburg Garden Center hosts bus trips, workshops, horticultural education programs, tours, a spring plant sale and established the Ernest and Thelma Lefevre Butterfly Garden behind Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. It offers scholarships and furnishes gardening space for seniors from nearby Redstone Highlands and McKenna Senior Center.

It is planning a butterfly release Aug. 12 at Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, part of St. Vincent College in Unity.

That's in the middle of Steelers training camp, but “they said they'd make room for us,” Raitano said.

Raitano was a table hostess, along with Barbara Cseh, Margie Wolff, Mary Ann Artman, Joan Stairs, Carol Nath, Elizabeth Skinner, Nadine Mason, Jennifer Hepler and members of Cheshamac Garden Club.

Seen: Susan Braun, with her mom, Marlene Elchik, Marlene Kozak, Pam Turner, Nancy Nemeth, Carla Rusnica, Terry Rodgers, Anna Quiggle, Elizabeth Pesci, Donna Lee and Diane Dale.