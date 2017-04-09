Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Garden Center celebrates spring with a tea party
Dawn Law | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Donna Lee, (second from left), offers raffle tickets to (from left), Lori Strobel, of Sarver, Darlene Scott,of Plum Borough and Bobbie Casarcia, of Plum Borough, during the Greensburg Garden Center's 2017 Annual Spring Tea, 'Come TEA with ME', held at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Hempfield Township on Saturday afternoon, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Tea chair, Angie Raitano, (center), joins her co-chairs, Diane Dale, (L), and Carla Rusnica, (R), for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center's 2017 Annual Spring Tea, 'Come TEA with ME', held at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Hempfield Township on Saturday afternoon, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Marlene Elchik, of Murrysville, and her daughter, Susan Braun, of Penn Township, pose for a photo at the hot air balloon themed table, during the Greensburg Garden Center's 2017 Annual Spring Tea, 'Come TEA with ME', held at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Hempfield Township on Saturday afternoon, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Co-presidents, Margie Wolff and Barbara Cseh, join Marcia Wagner, for a photo at their 'Tea and Tails' table, during the Greensburg Garden Center's 2017 Annual Spring Tea, 'Come TEA with ME', held at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Hempfield Township on Saturday afternoon, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Carol Ross pours hot water for tea, for Anna Zamule, of Forest Hills, during the Greensburg Garden Center's 2017 Annual Spring Tea, 'Come TEA with ME', held at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Hempfield Township on Saturday afternoon, April 8, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

Jessie Glover wowed the ladies with his performance of “New York, New York,” Saturday at Greensburg Garden Center's “Come Tea with Me” at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Hempfield.

Glover was half of “Sounds of Sinatra & Streisand,” a collection of greats performed with Mary McCormack, founder of Alabaster Theatre, a private performing arts group located in South Greensburg.

The room was bright with sunlight, and 11 themed tables were set for tea with savories and sweets.

“This event is proof of what cooperation can accomplish,” event chairwoman Angie Raitano said. “It's always something beautiful, and it serves the members and it serves the community as well.”

Founded in 1960, Greensburg Garden Center hosts bus trips, workshops, horticultural education programs, tours, a spring plant sale and established the Ernest and Thelma Lefevre Butterfly Garden behind Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. It offers scholarships and furnishes gardening space for seniors from nearby Redstone Highlands and McKenna Senior Center.

It is planning a butterfly release Aug. 12 at Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, part of St. Vincent College in Unity.

That's in the middle of Steelers training camp, but “they said they'd make room for us,” Raitano said.

Raitano was a table hostess, along with Barbara Cseh, Margie Wolff, Mary Ann Artman, Joan Stairs, Carol Nath, Elizabeth Skinner, Nadine Mason, Jennifer Hepler and members of Cheshamac Garden Club.

Seen: Susan Braun, with her mom, Marlene Elchik, Marlene Kozak, Pam Turner, Nancy Nemeth, Carla Rusnica, Terry Rodgers, Anna Quiggle, Elizabeth Pesci, Donna Lee and Diane Dale.

— Dawn Law

