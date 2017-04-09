Out&About: Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP celebrates 62 years of activism

Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review

The theme for the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Human Rights Banquet, held Saturday in the Greensburg Country Club, was “Building Resiliency in Uncertain Times.”

Prior to dinner, branch President Ruth Tolbert said, “I'm about ready to change that to ‘Scary Times.' ”

Uncertain or scary times notwithstanding, Tolbert said the organization will press on with its mission of promoting health, education, economic equality and political action not just for the black community but for society as a whole.

“Our future depends on us working together,” she said.

The banquet celebrated 62 years of activism since the branch was chartered in 1955.

The keynote speaker was Geraldine Jones, president of California University of Pennsylvania.

The Branch Merit Award was presented to religious affairs chairwoman Adrienne Russell, while Adelphoi CEO Nancy Kukovich received the Community Service Award.

Scholarship recipients were Jassan Eubank, a student at Greensburg Central Catholic High School, and Jada Morgan, who attends Jeannette Senior High School.

Marilyn Fox Lewis and Denise Holmes joined Tolbert on the banquet committee. On the program were Carol Calloway, the Revs. Geoffrey andAisha Tate, Jean Slusser, Ronel Baccus and the Rev. Debra Mason.

Gabrielle Skillings led guests in the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black National Anthem.

Seen: Jerry andNorma Skillings, Debbie Summers andDavid Hunter, Tonuia Smith, Allen Kukovich, Richard A. Stewart Jr. andTonette R. Stewart, Curtis andBeverly Simmons, Connie Corbin, Dave and Mary Simpson, Barbara Ferrier, Kathy Raunikar andDave Wagner, Linda West, Ed andAshley Horne, Nat andMelanie Pantalone, Bonnie Lewis and Linda, Jordan andMelissa Steward.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.