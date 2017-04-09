Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out&About: Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP celebrates 62 years of activism
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Award recipients, (from left), Nancy Kukovich, community service award, and Adrienne Russell, 2017 Branch Merit Award, pose for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Annual Human Rights Banquet, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Melissa Steward, Linda Steward and Jordan Steward, pose for a photo, during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Annual Human Rights Banquet, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Scholarship recipients, (from left), Jeannette Senior High School student, Jada Morgan, and Greensburg Central Catholic student, Jassan Eubank, pose for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Annual Human Rights Banquet, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), YWCA Westmoreland County present Executive Director, Kathy Rauniker, joins past Executive Director, Bonnie Lewis, for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Annual Human Rights Banquet, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Secretary, Norma Skillings, joins Tonuia Smith for a photo, during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Annual Human Rights Banquet, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP President, Ruth Tolbert, joins second vice president, Denise Holmes, committee member, Marilyn Fox Lewis, and keynote speaker, Geraldine M. Jones, president of California University of Pennsylvania, for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Annual Human Rights Banquet, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), First Vice President, Rev. Debra Mason, joins Mistress of Ceremonies, Carol Brosier Calloway, for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Annual Human Rights Banquet, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, April 8, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rev. Aisha Tate joins her husband, Rev. Geoffrey Tate II for a photo, during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Annual Human Rights Banquet, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, April 8, 2017.

The theme for the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP 2017 Human Rights Banquet, held Saturday in the Greensburg Country Club, was “Building Resiliency in Uncertain Times.”

Prior to dinner, branch President Ruth Tolbert said, “I'm about ready to change that to ‘Scary Times.' ”

Uncertain or scary times notwithstanding, Tolbert said the organization will press on with its mission of promoting health, education, economic equality and political action not just for the black community but for society as a whole.

“Our future depends on us working together,” she said.

The banquet celebrated 62 years of activism since the branch was chartered in 1955.

The keynote speaker was Geraldine Jones, president of California University of Pennsylvania.

The Branch Merit Award was presented to religious affairs chairwoman Adrienne Russell, while Adelphoi CEO Nancy Kukovich received the Community Service Award.

Scholarship recipients were Jassan Eubank, a student at Greensburg Central Catholic High School, and Jada Morgan, who attends Jeannette Senior High School.

Marilyn Fox Lewis and Denise Holmes joined Tolbert on the banquet committee. On the program were Carol Calloway, the Revs. Geoffrey andAisha Tate, Jean Slusser, Ronel Baccus and the Rev. Debra Mason.

Gabrielle Skillings led guests in the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black National Anthem.

Seen: Jerry andNorma Skillings, Debbie Summers andDavid Hunter, Tonuia Smith, Allen Kukovich, Richard A. Stewart Jr. andTonette R. Stewart, Curtis andBeverly Simmons, Connie Corbin, Dave and Mary Simpson, Barbara Ferrier, Kathy Raunikar andDave Wagner, Linda West, Ed andAshley Horne, Nat andMelanie Pantalone, Bonnie Lewis and Linda, Jordan andMelissa Steward.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

