Out & About

Out & About: William Chess speaks at Pitt-Greensburg's Cobetto Lecture

Laura Urbani | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Guest speaker, William Chess, CFO of Public Policy Holding Co., joins Pitt-Greensburg President, Sharon Smith, for a photo during the reception prior to the annual Cobetto Lecture, held in the Pitt-Greensburg Hempfield Room on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dr. Bernard Cobetto joins his granddaughter, Elena Smith, and his wife, Ellen Cobetto, for a photo during the reception prior to the annual Cobetto Lecture, held in the Pitt-Greensburg Hempfield Room on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left),John Smith and Lillian Beeson, joinJohn Prellwitz and George Chambers for a photo, during the reception prior to the annual Cobetto Lecture, held in the Pitt-Greensburg Hempfield Room on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Assistant Professors of Communication, (from left), Gretchen Underwood and Jessica Ghilani, pose for a photo, during the reception prior to the annual Cobetto Lecture, held in the Pitt-Greensburg Hempfield Room on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.

William Chess was guest speaker at the 12th annual Cobetto Lecture, held April 13 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in Hempfield.

Chess, retired COO of Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide, works with Public Policy Holding Co. in Washington, D.C. He shared his vast experience during his lecture, “Public Relations, Public Policy and Crisis Communications in a World That Relies on Social Media.”

Before the lecture in Ferguson Theater, Chess and grandson Ryan Fedosh joined members of the Cobetto family, faculty and friends for a gourmet dinner.

Pitt-Greensburg President Sharon Smith welcomed guests to the Hempfield Room in Chambers Hall, where they dined on leg of lamb and classic New England baked cod.

Dr. Bernard Cobetto, who established the lecture series in 2005, was joined by his wife, Ellen, and several family members, including Jeanne Cobetto and her husband Dr. Gene Finley, Lissa Cobetto and Bernard and Kathryn Cobetto.

The annual lecture focuses on contemporary ethical issues.

Seen: Dr. Don Kettering, Dr. Nasir and Nilofer Shaikh, Lillian Beeson and John Smith, Jim Breisinger, George Chambers, John Driscoll, Dr. Ted Williamson, John Prellwitz, Jodi Kraisinger, Susan Isola, Dr. William and Elizabeth Courtney, Barbara Christner and John Ward.

