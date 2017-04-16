Out & About: William Chess speaks at Pitt-Greensburg's Cobetto Lecture
William Chess was guest speaker at the 12th annual Cobetto Lecture, held April 13 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in Hempfield.
Chess, retired COO of Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide, works with Public Policy Holding Co. in Washington, D.C. He shared his vast experience during his lecture, “Public Relations, Public Policy and Crisis Communications in a World That Relies on Social Media.”
Before the lecture in Ferguson Theater, Chess and grandson Ryan Fedosh joined members of the Cobetto family, faculty and friends for a gourmet dinner.
Pitt-Greensburg President Sharon Smith welcomed guests to the Hempfield Room in Chambers Hall, where they dined on leg of lamb and classic New England baked cod.
Dr. Bernard Cobetto, who established the lecture series in 2005, was joined by his wife, Ellen, and several family members, including Jeanne Cobetto and her husband Dr. Gene Finley, Lissa Cobetto and Bernard and Kathryn Cobetto.
The annual lecture focuses on contemporary ethical issues.
