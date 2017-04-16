Out & About: Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection holds annual dinner, breakfast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What was it like to walk on the moon, and what was it like to be a spouse watching and waiting back on earth?

Guests at a pre-Easter dinner hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection got a first-hand account from Apollo 16 lunar module pilot and moonwalker, Ret. Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles M. Duke Jr. and his wife, Dotty Duke.

The dinner, served April 13 in the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, was followed the next day by a Good Friday breakfast. Both events were held in cooperation with Greensburg Kiwanis.

Combined attendance was estimated at about 400.

The Dukes of New Braunfels, Texas, said they are in regular contact with another of the six surviving moonwalkers, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.

According to member and dinner organizer Boice Bailey, the GCBC is a simple men's Bible study group that meets weekly at IHOP. The annual dinner and breakfast are the group's only public events.

This year marked the 45th anniversary of the breakfast and 25 years for the dinner.

Joining Bailey as organizers were Jim Maloy, Tom Keller, Ken Barackman, Dave Kintz and Bruce Thomas.

Attendees included GCBC founding member Charles Fox with his wife Dorothy, Michael andRachel Fox Sera, Carol Barackman, Paul Fink, Larry Snyder, Kevin andAndi Cipa, Wendell andDoris Peterson, Glenn andRebecca Davidson, Andrew andKate Jarusinsky, Dana Thomas, Janet Keller, Tina Sereno andMichael Putt.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.