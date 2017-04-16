Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection holds annual dinner, breakfast
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event committee members, (from left), Tom Keller, Boice Bailey, chairman of the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, and Jim Maloy, gather for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rebecca and Glenn Davidson, pose for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Carol Barackman, Larry Snyder and Paul Frank, gather for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Andi and Kevin Cipa, of Murrysville, pose for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Keynote speakers, (from left), Brig. Gen. USAF(Ret.), Charles M. Duke, Jr. and his wife Dotty, pose for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sean Brennan, Larry Vensel, Ken Barackman and Joe Ritter, gather for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members, (from left), Dave Kintz and Bruce Thomas, pose for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Slupek family, of Indiana County, (from left), Autumn, Mandy, Christine and Mark, gather for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Charles Fox and his wife Dorothy, of Edgewood, join their granddaugther, Rachel Fox Serra and her husband, Michael Fox Serra, of Philadelphia, for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Michael Putt and Tina Sereno, of Greensburg, pose for a photo at the annual pre-Easter dinner, hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017.

Updated 53 minutes ago

What was it like to walk on the moon, and what was it like to be a spouse watching and waiting back on earth?

Guests at a pre-Easter dinner hosted by the Greensburg Christian Businessmen's Connection got a first-hand account from Apollo 16 lunar module pilot and moonwalker, Ret. Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles M. Duke Jr. and his wife, Dotty Duke.

The dinner, served April 13 in the Greensburg Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, was followed the next day by a Good Friday breakfast. Both events were held in cooperation with Greensburg Kiwanis.

Combined attendance was estimated at about 400.

The Dukes of New Braunfels, Texas, said they are in regular contact with another of the six surviving moonwalkers, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.

According to member and dinner organizer Boice Bailey, the GCBC is a simple men's Bible study group that meets weekly at IHOP. The annual dinner and breakfast are the group's only public events.

This year marked the 45th anniversary of the breakfast and 25 years for the dinner.

Joining Bailey as organizers were Jim Maloy, Tom Keller, Ken Barackman, Dave Kintz and Bruce Thomas.

Attendees included GCBC founding member Charles Fox with his wife Dorothy, Michael andRachel Fox Sera, Carol Barackman, Paul Fink, Larry Snyder, Kevin andAndi Cipa, Wendell andDoris Peterson, Glenn andRebecca Davidson, Andrew andKate Jarusinsky, Dana Thomas, Janet Keller, Tina Sereno andMichael Putt.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

