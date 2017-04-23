Out & About: 19th annual Communities of Salt and Light Dinner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, Patricia Smiy has served her parish, her community and her diocese in many capacities.

She calls her good works “the ministry of anonymity,” but the spotlight fell upon them at the 19th annual Communities of Salt and Light Dinner, hosted by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg.

Smiy received the Philanthropy award during the event on April 20 at Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon.

She credits her parents and grandparents for leading by example in charity and service. Her father, the late Paul Smiy, received the same award in 2001.

Also recognized were Jerry Overman Jr. of Homer City for humanitarianism and SpiritLife Inc. of Indiana County as outstanding human service organization.

Overman said he takes his faith along when he goes to work as Indiana County coroner, especially in dealing compassionately with family members in cases of suicide and drug overdose.

Executive Director Louis Wagner Jr. accepted the award on behalf of Spirit-Life, a nondenominational, faith-based inpatient treatment center for drug and alcohol addiction and related disorders.

Monsignor Raymond Riffle, Catholic Charities managing director, noted that the evening's honorees “have been observed doing wonderful things in the course of living normal lives, without need for praise or credit,” calling their efforts “very solid evidence of the triumph of good over evil.”

To which 400 or so diners said amen.

Seen: The Most Rev. Edward Malesic, Monsignor Larry Kulick, Glenn andCarole Johnson, Richard andJoanna Stillwagon, David Paris andMary Finger, Patrick Wallace, VonZell Wade andLaurie Johnson Wade, Mary Catherine Motchar, Debbie Woods, Melvin Sally, Michelle French, Chuck andAnna Quiggle, Fred andToni Manfredi, Eric andMichele Bononi, Sister Vivien Linkhauer, SisterLois Sculco, Chris Mueseler andPaula, Shannon andJason Wagner.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.