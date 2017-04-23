Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: 19th annual Communities of Salt and Light Dinner
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sr. Vivien Linkhauer, Sr. Lois Sculco and Chris Mueseler, gather for a photo during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Chuck McHugh, Chirs Peta, Fr. John Moineau and Mark Lerch, gather for a photo during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Melvin Sally, Michelle French and Stephanie Crable, all of Brownsville, gather for a photo during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Robert Sherwin, Fr. Matthew Morelli, Deborah Sherwin and Fr. Michael Sikon, gather for a photo during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Andrew Mihalek sells basket raffle tickets to Edie Zufelt, during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Cindy Cope and Julie Stauffer, enter tickets in the basket raffle, during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, managing director for Catholic Charities, joins Monsignor Larry J. Kulick for a photo, during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), James Leatherwood, Mark Lapusnak and Luke Williams, all with SpiritLife, gather for a photo during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Richard and Joanna Stillwagon, join Mary Finger and her husband, David Paris, for a photo during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), The Most Reverend Edward C. Malesic, J.C.L., Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, joins honorees, Patricia A. Smiy, recipient of the Philanthropy award, Louis E. Wagner, Jr., co-founder and executive director of SpiritLife Inc., recipient of the Outstanding Human Service Organization award, and Jerry Overman, Jr., recipient of the Humanitarian award, for a photo during the19th Annual Salt & Light Dinner, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017.

As a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, Patricia Smiy has served her parish, her community and her diocese in many capacities.

She calls her good works “the ministry of anonymity,” but the spotlight fell upon them at the 19th annual Communities of Salt and Light Dinner, hosted by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg.

Smiy received the Philanthropy award during the event on April 20 at Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon.

She credits her parents and grandparents for leading by example in charity and service. Her father, the late Paul Smiy, received the same award in 2001.

Also recognized were Jerry Overman Jr. of Homer City for humanitarianism and SpiritLife Inc. of Indiana County as outstanding human service organization.

Overman said he takes his faith along when he goes to work as Indiana County coroner, especially in dealing compassionately with family members in cases of suicide and drug overdose.

Executive Director Louis Wagner Jr. accepted the award on behalf of Spirit-Life, a nondenominational, faith-based inpatient treatment center for drug and alcohol addiction and related disorders.

Monsignor Raymond Riffle, Catholic Charities managing director, noted that the evening's honorees “have been observed doing wonderful things in the course of living normal lives, without need for praise or credit,” calling their efforts “very solid evidence of the triumph of good over evil.”

To which 400 or so diners said amen.

Seen: The Most Rev. Edward Malesic, Monsignor Larry Kulick, Glenn andCarole Johnson, Richard andJoanna Stillwagon, David Paris andMary Finger, Patrick Wallace, VonZell Wade andLaurie Johnson Wade, Mary Catherine Motchar, Debbie Woods, Melvin Sally, Michelle French, Chuck andAnna Quiggle, Fred andToni Manfredi, Eric andMichele Bononi, Sister Vivien Linkhauer, SisterLois Sculco, Chris Mueseler andPaula, Shannon andJason Wagner.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

