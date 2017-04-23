Out & About: Ligonier Valley Historical Society's Tastes of the Town

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Big Fork award is kind of a big deal at Ligonier Valley Historical Society's Tastes of the Town.

The Cedars at Antiochian was voted “crowd favorite” at the 26th annual event April 20 at Antiochian Village and Conference Center in Fairfield. For the next year, Chef Tim Johnston gets to display the coveted giant silver fork.

The Cedars offered specialties that included Fried Green Tomato BLTs and Thai Red Curry Shrimp, beating stiff competition from Darlington Inn's Chicken Paprikas and homemade noodles, the brisket and mac and cheese offered by Hoffer's Ligonier Valley Packing Inc. and samplings from 10 other food establishments in the Ligonier area.

There was a demonstration by blacksmith Ed Appleby of Crafty Apple Forge in Laughlintown and mini-stagecoach races to the finish line of a giant game board.

Six players paid $20 each to roll the dice and move their game pieces of steel, copper and telephone wire crafted by Ligonier native Martha Murphy of Walking Bear Studios in Shallotte, N.C.

Proceeds from the races and a silent auction benefited the “Save Our Stagecoach” fund at Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown, which is operated by the historical society.

Society Executive Director Theresa Gay Rohall said the committee got creative to make the event “more fun — not just food.”

Committee chairs were Jason Ament and Glenda Dickson.

