Out & About

Out & About: Ligonier Valley Historical Society's Tastes of the Town

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Theresa Gay Rohall, LVHS executive director, Glenda Dickson, LVHS board member and event co-chair, and Jason AmentLVHS board member and event chair, gather during the Ligonier Valley Historical Society's 26th Annual Taste of the Town event, held Thursday evening, April 20, 2017, at Antiochian Village and Conference Center in Bolivar, PA.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Donna Tidwell of Ligonier enjoys the event with friend, Vincent Root of Philadelphia.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Sue Toy of Ligonier receives a variety of salad samples from Sharon Detar, Chef/Manager, Connections Cafe, Ligonier, PA.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Tast of the Town Committee members, Joanne Hartman, Laurel Ross, Carla Arnone, and Sarah Wilson, LVHS board member, team together to sell raffles during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Leslie Weir, Lauren Shank, Matt Faccenda, and Robin Shanefetter, serve a variety of treats from the Ligonier Giant Eagle.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Rick Schwab, LVHS board member, wins auction and takes home a copper and steel stagecoach by artist Martha Murphy of Ligonier.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Cindy Fontaine, anticipates her win at the 'Stagecoach Races' .
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Artist, Martha Murphy of Ligonier, shows the details of her 'Stagecoach' which she handcrafted from steel and copper. Six were donated to the evening's event, which were used for the horse races and then auctioned off.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Friends, Sharon Vito-McCue of Ligonier, and Amy Kohler of Stahlstown, look over basket items.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Frank Schramko of Ligonier, receives a beef slider from Alisa Barnhart, with Ligonier Country Inn.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Ralph and Virginia Bennett gather with friends, Ginny and Peter Fitzner, to enjoy the event.
(left) Virginia and Ralph Bennett are 'basket winners'.
(left) Virginia and Ralph Bennett are 'basket winners'.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Andy Baker of Alaska, enjoys the event with his mother, Evelyn Ruffing of Derry Township.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Glenda Dickson, event co-chair and LVHS board member, takes her turn at the Stagecoach Race.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) George Wochley of Wexford and Gerald Flotta of Irwin, receive samples from 'The Cedars', Antiochian Village.

The Big Fork award is kind of a big deal at Ligonier Valley Historical Society's Tastes of the Town.

The Cedars at Antiochian was voted “crowd favorite” at the 26th annual event April 20 at Antiochian Village and Conference Center in Fairfield. For the next year, Chef Tim Johnston gets to display the coveted giant silver fork.

The Cedars offered specialties that included Fried Green Tomato BLTs and Thai Red Curry Shrimp, beating stiff competition from Darlington Inn's Chicken Paprikas and homemade noodles, the brisket and mac and cheese offered by Hoffer's Ligonier Valley Packing Inc. and samplings from 10 other food establishments in the Ligonier area.

There was a demonstration by blacksmith Ed Appleby of Crafty Apple Forge in Laughlintown and mini-stagecoach races to the finish line of a giant game board.

Six players paid $20 each to roll the dice and move their game pieces of steel, copper and telephone wire crafted by Ligonier native Martha Murphy of Walking Bear Studios in Shallotte, N.C.

Proceeds from the races and a silent auction benefited the “Save Our Stagecoach” fund at Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown, which is operated by the historical society.

Society Executive Director Theresa Gay Rohall said the committee got creative to make the event “more fun — not just food.”

Committee chairs were Jason Ament and Glenda Dickson.

Seen: Ralph andGinny Bennett, George and Olive Conte, Donna Tidwell, Terry Graft andLinda Brown, Bruce andSally Shirey, Rachel Roehrig, Cindy Purnell, Richard Flickinger, Monte andCarolyn Holland, Gene andBarbara Kravits andPaul andPatsy Kennedy.

— Dawn Law

