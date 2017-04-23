Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Art Center's Art on the Vine showcases wine pairings

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TASTEFUL DELIGHTS: (from left), Adam Majcher, Polly O'Hara and Kristen Knott, gather for a photo during 'A Garden of Tasteful Delights', the annual Art on the Vine wine and food pairing event and art auction, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017. Guests enjoyed a silent art auction, food with wine pairings by Greendance Winery and Sand Hill Berries dessert.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TASTEFUL DELIGHTS: Event committee members, (from left), Mary Ann Calabrase, Pat Majcher, Renie Pollock and Rose Sovyak, gather for a photo during 'A Garden of Tasteful Delights', the annual Art on the Vine wine and food pairing event and art auction, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017. Guests enjoyed a silent art auction, food with wine pairings by Greendance Winery and Sand Hill Berries dessert.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TASTEFUL DELIGHTS: (from left), Gene Dalverny and Kristin Majcher, mingle during 'A Garden of Tasteful Delights', the annual Art on the Vine wine and food pairing event and art auction, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017. Guests enjoyed a silent art auction, food with wine pairings by Greendance Winery and Sand Hill Berries dessert.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TASTEFUL DELIGHTS: (from left), Jim Williams holds his glass for Sarah Hunter to pour wine, during 'A Garden of Tasteful Delights', the annual Art on the Vine wine and food pairing event and art auction, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017. Guests enjoyed a silent art auction, food with wine pairings by Greendance Winery and Sand Hill Berries dessert.

Greensburg Art Center held its Art on the Vine fundraiser on April 22.

