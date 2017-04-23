Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art 's Night of Distinction awards dinner

Laura Urbani | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Bill and Beth Bennett, of Murrysville, join Anne and Tim Cerany, of Ebensburg, for a photo during the Night of Distinction Awards event and SAMA-Ligonier Valley's 20th anniversary celebration, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017.
SAMA board member, Dean Lemley, (L), and his wife, Paula, pose for a photo, during the Night of Distinction Awards event and SAMA-Ligonier Valley's 20th anniversary celebration, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017.
Honorees, (from left), Rita Haldeman, recipient of the Award for Artistic Distinction, Annie Urban, executive director, Fort Ligonier, recipient of the Award for Architectural Excellence, and Marian Morgan, recipient of the Service to the Arts Award, gather for a photo, during the Night of Distinction Awards event and SAMA-Ligonier Valley's 20th anniversary celebration, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017.
Honorees, (from left), Barbara and Ed O'Brien, recipients of the Volunteerism Award, pose for a photo, during the Night of Distinction Awards event and SAMA-Ligonier Valley's 20th anniversary celebration, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017.
(from left), Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley site coordinator, Kristin Miller, joins Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art executive director, Gary Moyer for a photo outside of the museum, during the Night of Distinction Awards event and SAMA-Ligonier Valley's 20th anniversary celebration, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017.

Standing shoulder to shoulder amidst the cacophony of voices, guests overflowed the gallery at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art 20th anniversary celebration April 22.

SAMA Executive Director G. Gary Moyer and SAMA Ligonier Valley coordinator Kristin Miller welcomed guests to the gallery where they sipped champagne and nibbled hors d'oeuvres.

After the reception at the museum near Ligonier, the guests enjoyed a dinner at a private club and honored award recipients during the Night of Distinction program.

Ed and Barbara O'Brien of Loretto were honored with the Volunteerism Award for their tireless work on various museum committees. Barbara has been a long-time member of the Gala and Think Pink committees, while Ed has been known to entertain patrons with his guitar. He is also a member of the museum's board of trustees.

Rita Haldeman of Jeannette received the Award for Artistic Distinction. Her landscape paintings are highly collected in the region. In addition to working as a directory artist at SAMA, Haldeman works with the Artist-in-Residence program in local schools.

Marian Morgan of Johnstown received the Service to the Arts Award. A former SAMA staff member, Morgan has made her mark as a committee member and patron of the Gala program, as well as the Think Pink and Garden Party committees.

Fort Ligonier Executive Director Annie Urban and Erica Nuckles, the director of history and collections, were happy to celebrate the Award for Architectural Excellence in honor of the renovation and expansion of the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education.

Architects Richard Freeman, and his wife, Valerie, and Jay Labarthe, and his wife, Carroll, were in attendance.

Seen: SAMA Director Emeritus Michael Strueber, SAMA public relations coordinator Travis Mearns, Debrah and Jeff Kimbal, Diane and Jeff Cook, Phyllis Bertok and Rich Lopretto, Don and Kim Kramer, Jim and Jo Rossi, Kathy Depra, Carl Satterlee, George Shaner and Michael Philopena, Dean and Paula Lemley, Bill and Bonnie Hoffman, Beth and Bill Bennett, Tim and Anne Cerany and Julie Donovan.

— Laura Urbani

