Out & About

Out & About: DiSalvo's Station raises funds for Greensburg YMCA

Laura Urbani | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Greensburg YMCA's, Suzanne Printz, Dave Paul and Drake D'Angelo, join Joey DiSalvo for a photo, during the Taste the Good Life to benefit the YMCA, held at DiSalvo's Station in Latrobe on Thursday evening, April 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Natalie Shugars, of Pittsburgh, enjoys a cigar during the Taste the Good Life to benefit the YMCA, held at DiSalvo's Station in Latrobe on Thursday evening, April 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Greensburg YMCA board members, (from left), Mike Keenan, and Alyssa Kunselman, secretary, pose for a photo, during the Taste the Good Life to benefit the YMCA, held at DiSalvo's Station in Latrobe on Thursday evening, April 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Greensburg YMCA board members, (from left), Steve Gifford and Michael Stewart II, vice-president, pose for a photo, during the Taste the Good Life to benefit the YMCA, held at DiSalvo's Station in Latrobe on Thursday evening, April 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Greensburg YMCA trustee, Dave Delisi, joins board president, Dave Rusnock for a photo, during the Taste the Good Life to benefit the YMCA, held at DiSalvo's Station in Latrobe on Thursday evening, April 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Len Kowalski, Janeen Moffa, John Kline and Michael Succheralli, gather for a photo, during the Taste the Good Life to benefit the YMCA, held at DiSalvo's Station in Latrobe on Thursday evening, April 27, 2017.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Since 1994, Joe DiSalvo has gathered generous benefactors at his DiSalvo's Station Restaurant in Latrobe to raise funds for local charities.

The biannual Taste the Good Life event features wine and cigars along with a sumptuous five-course meal by executive chef Gaetano DiSalvo.

“We have a great group of people who come together to back the community,” Joe DiSalvo said. “We want it to be the right cause, the right charity. We want to take care of our Western Pennsylvania landscape.”

For the second time in 25 years, the Greensburg YMCA will receive the proceeds.

“We're hoping to put it toward our locker rooms,” saidDrake D'Angelo, YMCA senior program director, at the April 27 gathering. “We've put a lot of money into the facade over the past three to four years. Now it's time to work inside.”

James Colucci, founder of Sindicato Cigars, brought several of his wares for patrons to sample. Both men and women were puffing on the various offerings, including cigars that were hand-rolled on site.

Among the many Y representatives on hand were Karen Tehovnik, Lynn Tirpak, Lindsay Turchetta, Dave Rusnock, Suzanne Printz, Jennifer D'Angelo, Candace Updyke, Ty Amey, Alyssa Kunselman and Dave Delisi.

Seen: Steve Gifford, Keely andMike Keenan, Kevan Lamantia, Len Kowalski, Michael Succheralli, Charles Anderson, Doug Weimer, Kim Ward and Dr. Tom Ward, Hank Compernolle, Jim Graci, Eric Rader, Karen and Bob Hackman, Judy andKevin O'Toole, Eileen Seng, Mark Tomeo, Bud Wheeler, Joe Reed, LuAnn Mitchell, Benji Swindle, Paul Letso, Mike Bachsky with daughter Julianna, John Ryan, Sharon Ranick and Bill Ramos.

— Laura Urbani

