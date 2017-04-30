Out & About: DiSalvo's Station raises funds for Greensburg YMCA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since 1994, Joe DiSalvo has gathered generous benefactors at his DiSalvo's Station Restaurant in Latrobe to raise funds for local charities.

The biannual Taste the Good Life event features wine and cigars along with a sumptuous five-course meal by executive chef Gaetano DiSalvo.

“We have a great group of people who come together to back the community,” Joe DiSalvo said. “We want it to be the right cause, the right charity. We want to take care of our Western Pennsylvania landscape.”

For the second time in 25 years, the Greensburg YMCA will receive the proceeds.

“We're hoping to put it toward our locker rooms,” saidDrake D'Angelo, YMCA senior program director, at the April 27 gathering. “We've put a lot of money into the facade over the past three to four years. Now it's time to work inside.”

James Colucci, founder of Sindicato Cigars, brought several of his wares for patrons to sample. Both men and women were puffing on the various offerings, including cigars that were hand-rolled on site.

Among the many Y representatives on hand were Karen Tehovnik, Lynn Tirpak, Lindsay Turchetta, Dave Rusnock, Suzanne Printz, Jennifer D'Angelo, Candace Updyke, Ty Amey, Alyssa Kunselman and Dave Delisi.

