Out & About: Art as Fashion at the Westmoreland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Twenty Seton Hill University students modeled their costume creations at an April 28 cocktail party that kicked off the Art as Fashion weekend at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Based on works from the museum's collection, the costumes served as the students' final projects for costume design and technology classes taught by Susan O'Neill.

Partygoers were encouraged to vote for their favorites, with results to be announced after the weekend, which also included an April 30 presentation by some Pittsburgh fashion designers and other special guests.

Guests seemed to have taken their cue from the students, as many came dressed in their own elegant and arty or vibrant and playful togs.

Event committee members moved sleekly through the crowd, modeling goods from local specialty apparel shops,against a jazzy soundtrack by the Joshua Ben Quartet. A pop-up market of style trucks camped out in the museum parking lot.

The chic Sally Loughran and fashionable Michel Franklin served as event chairs. Seen from the event committee were Linda Blum, Anita Manoli, Teri Bowes, Susan Ciarimboli, Jo Ellen Numerick, Roxanne Fontanesi, Karen Rich Douglas, Kathy Longacre, Sally Anne Novak and Catena Bergevin.

Also in the crowd: Judith andKevin O'Toole, Barbara Jones, Jan Taylor-Condo andPat Condo, Rebecca Sexton, Joe Jamison, Phyllis Kluska, Jill Briercheck, Barbara Ferrier, Candy Squires, Eric Smith, Mark andKaaren Tintori, Janie Belden andRick Lang, Claire Ertl andRandall Oaks.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.