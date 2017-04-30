Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Art as Fashion at the Westmoreland
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Catena Bergevin, Director of Advancement, WMAA, and Randall K. Oaks Event Manager, WMAA, pose for a photo during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event committee co-chairs, (from left), Sally Loughran and Michel Franklin, pose for a photo during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Strolling models,(from left), Terri Bowes, Amy Faith, Tiffany Schmoyer and Karen Kohut, pose for a photo during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Rachel Sibold models for Larrimor's, during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sally Anne Novak and Kathy Longacre, shop the outdoor style vendors, during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Judith Hansen O’Toole, The Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, WMAA, and Trustee, Ellen Swank, shop the outdoor style vendors, during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University students, (from left), Isaac Mason, Adam Sarp and Justin Taylor, pose for a photo, during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jackee Ging, poses for a photo in her 'Style Truck', during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lilli and Dr. Michael Nieland, join Barbara L. Jones, Chief Curator, WMAA, for a photo, during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Seton Hill University student, Abigail Sarhacki, Seton Hill University Costume Director, Susan O'Neill, and Seton Hill University Student, Amelia Heastings, gather for a photo, during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University student, Maureen Kailhofer models her costume at the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University students, (from left), Noah Zaken, Trenae Waller and Halle Polechko, gather for a photo, during the cocktail party for Art as Fashion, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.

Twenty Seton Hill University students modeled their costume creations at an April 28 cocktail party that kicked off the Art as Fashion weekend at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Based on works from the museum's collection, the costumes served as the students' final projects for costume design and technology classes taught by Susan O'Neill.

Partygoers were encouraged to vote for their favorites, with results to be announced after the weekend, which also included an April 30 presentation by some Pittsburgh fashion designers and other special guests.

Guests seemed to have taken their cue from the students, as many came dressed in their own elegant and arty or vibrant and playful togs.

Event committee members moved sleekly through the crowd, modeling goods from local specialty apparel shops,against a jazzy soundtrack by the Joshua Ben Quartet. A pop-up market of style trucks camped out in the museum parking lot.

The chic Sally Loughran and fashionable Michel Franklin served as event chairs. Seen from the event committee were Linda Blum, Anita Manoli, Teri Bowes, Susan Ciarimboli, Jo Ellen Numerick, Roxanne Fontanesi, Karen Rich Douglas, Kathy Longacre, Sally Anne Novak and Catena Bergevin.

Also in the crowd: Judith andKevin O'Toole, Barbara Jones, Jan Taylor-Condo andPat Condo, Rebecca Sexton, Joe Jamison, Phyllis Kluska, Jill Briercheck, Barbara Ferrier, Candy Squires, Eric Smith, Mark andKaaren Tintori, Janie Belden andRick Lang, Claire Ertl andRandall Oaks.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

