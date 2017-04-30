Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Dancing With the Celebrities benefits Animal Friends

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dr. Reed Nelson, of Westmoreland Chiropractic & Rehab, and his dancing partner, Khrystal Gresko, first-place recipients of both the judges and peoples choice awards, perform during the Dancing with the Celebrities, to benefit the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dr. Reed Nelson, (back), of Westmoreland Chiropractic & Rehab, and his dancing partner, Khrystal Gresko, first-place recipients of both the judges and peoples choice awards, perform during the Dancing with the Celebrities, to benefit the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event coordinators, (from left), Bethany Morse and Justine Long, join emcees, Steve Limani, Public Relations Officer, Pennsylvania State Police, and Candy Nelson, Founder, Animal Friends of Westmoreland and event director, for a photo during the Dancing with the Celebrities, to benefit the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dr. Michel Pawlosky-Maiers, of Youngwood Eye Care, dances with her partner, John Foley, during the Dancing with the Celebrities, to benefit the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Laura Johnson and her dancing partner, Ben Komlos, of Huntley & Huntley, perform during the Dancing with the Celebrities, to benefit the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Deb Althoff and her dancing partner, William Urbanik, of SecondHalf Coach, perform during the Dancing with the Celebrities, to benefit the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sam's Club's Josh Bogert, and his dancing partner, Caitlin Weightman, peform during the Dancing with the Celebrities, to benefit the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Alexa Kostelnik dances with her partner, Jeff Yelinek, of Elegant Catering, during the Dancing with the Celebrities, to benefit the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Addison Wentzel, dances with his partner, Megan Bricker, of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, during the Dancing with the Celebrities, to benefit the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 28, 2017.

A sellout crowd of 750 people packed the Palace Theatre in Greensburg April 28 for 2017 Dancing With the Celebrities, a benefit for Animal Friends of Westmoreland.

First place in the Judges' Choice and People's Choice categories were Dr. Reed Nelson and his partner, Khrystal Gresko.

Second in Judges' Choice went to Megan Bricker and Addison Wentzel, and second place in People's Choice went to Ben Komlos and Laura Johnson.

Third in both categories went Bill Urbanik and Deb Althoff.

Judges were former DWTC participants Dave Wodoslawsky and Kelli Brisbane and KDKA-TV reporter Ross Guidotti.

Animal Friends founder Candy Nelson and Trooper Steve Limani, public relations officer with Pennsylvania State Police, were the evening's emcees.

Nelson said in addition to learning their moves, the dancers sold tickets and recruited sponsors for the event, which will benefit operations at the Youngwood-based shelter and its latest venture, the Animal Friends Sanctuary, a 62-acre farm in Unity.

The farm will serve as a rescue for horses, cows, goats, pigs, sheep, chickens and other farm animals, and it will be a respite for at-risk children through cooperating programs like Adelphoi and CASA.

“The kids will be able to find healing, just like the animals,” Nelson said. “And they'll learn to love again.”

Other competitors: Sharon Rodgers and Harold Barrett, Otto Salguero and Maria Sunseri, Dr.Stephen Treese and Deana Foley, Maria Johnston andMarkus Gresko, Cayla Walters and Jerry Gresko, Jeff Yelinek and Alexa Kostelnik, Josh Bogert and Caitlin Weightman and Dr. Michel Pawlosky-Maiers and John Foley.

Seen: Dave and Carol Palcic, Jane Church, Mary Lou Hugus, Pete and Michelle Wast, Jess Marazza, Jenna Nicholas, Coby Detar and state Rep. Eric Nelson, with his family.

— Dawn Law

