Out & About: Dancing With the Celebrities benefits Animal Friends

A sellout crowd of 750 people packed the Palace Theatre in Greensburg April 28 for 2017 Dancing With the Celebrities, a benefit for Animal Friends of Westmoreland.

First place in the Judges' Choice and People's Choice categories were Dr. Reed Nelson and his partner, Khrystal Gresko.

Second in Judges' Choice went to Megan Bricker and Addison Wentzel, and second place in People's Choice went to Ben Komlos and Laura Johnson.

Third in both categories went Bill Urbanik and Deb Althoff.

Judges were former DWTC participants Dave Wodoslawsky and Kelli Brisbane and KDKA-TV reporter Ross Guidotti.

Animal Friends founder Candy Nelson and Trooper Steve Limani, public relations officer with Pennsylvania State Police, were the evening's emcees.

Nelson said in addition to learning their moves, the dancers sold tickets and recruited sponsors for the event, which will benefit operations at the Youngwood-based shelter and its latest venture, the Animal Friends Sanctuary, a 62-acre farm in Unity.

The farm will serve as a rescue for horses, cows, goats, pigs, sheep, chickens and other farm animals, and it will be a respite for at-risk children through cooperating programs like Adelphoi and CASA.

“The kids will be able to find healing, just like the animals,” Nelson said. “And they'll learn to love again.”

Other competitors: Sharon Rodgers and Harold Barrett, Otto Salguero and Maria Sunseri, Dr.Stephen Treese and Deana Foley, Maria Johnston andMarkus Gresko, Cayla Walters and Jerry Gresko, Jeff Yelinek and Alexa Kostelnik, Josh Bogert and Caitlin Weightman and Dr. Michel Pawlosky-Maiers and John Foley.

Seen: Dave and Carol Palcic, Jane Church, Mary Lou Hugus, Pete and Michelle Wast, Jess Marazza, Jenna Nicholas, Coby Detar and state Rep. Eric Nelson, with his family.