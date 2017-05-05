Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Westmoreland Night of Stars showcases student performers

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 5, 2017, 9:24 a.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: Hempfield Area High School students, (from left), Michael Bair, Danny Whirlow, Isabella Patula and fellow cast members, perform a segment of Hempfield's 'Fiddler On The Roof', during The 21st Annual 'WESTMORELAND NIGHT OF THE STARS', presented by John M. Noble, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: John Noble, (center), takes the stage with Hempfield Area High School students, as they perform segments from their musical 'Fiddler On The Roof', during The 21st Annual 'WESTMORELAND NIGHT OF THE STARS', presented by John M. Noble, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: Ligonier Valley High School student, Bill Snyder, (center), and fellow cast members, perform a segment from their musical, 'South Pacific', during The 21st Annual 'WESTMORELAND NIGHT OF THE STARS', presented by John M. Noble, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: Ligonier Valley High School student, Maria Anto, and fellow cast members, perform a segment from their musical, 'South Pacific', during The 21st Annual 'WESTMORELAND NIGHT OF THE STARS', presented by John M. Noble, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: John Noble hosts The 21st Annual 'WESTMORELAND NIGHT OF THE STARS', presented by John M. Noble, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: Cast members and director from Penn Trafford High School musical 'Legally Blonde', (from left), senior, Katelynn Powell, musical director, Thomas Bekavac, and senior, Natasha Popovich, gather for a photo during The 21st Annual 'WESTMORELAND NIGHT OF THE STARS', presented by John M. Noble, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: Ligonier Valley High School students, (from left), Garrett Cursan, grade 10, Cole Zimmerman, grade 11, and Tyler Stoner, grade 12, gather for a photo during The 21st Annual 'WESTMORELAND NIGHT OF THE STARS', presented by John M. Noble, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: Hempfield Area High School student, Olivia Neil, opens the performance of Hempfield's 'Fiddler On The Roof', during The 21st Annual 'WESTMORELAND NIGHT OF THE STARS', presented by John M. Noble, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.

Updated 36 minutes ago

“John Noble's Westmoreland Night of the Stars” expanded to two nights this year — May 3 and 4 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg — and featured students from Franklin Regional, Jeannette, Kiski, Greater Latrobe, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Valley and Yough school districts on May 3 and Burrell, Derry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg-Salem, Hempfield, Ligonier Valley and Penn Trafford school districts and Arts for Homeschoolers students on May 4.

Some 750 students re-created scenes from their schools' musicals to benefit musical theater programs in Westmoreland County school districts and the county's home-schooled students.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.