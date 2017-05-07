Innovations rallies for mental health

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mental Health America of Westmoreland County has a new name, but its mission to fight the stigma associated with mental illness through education, advocacy and service remains.

The organization announced the name change to Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania atInnovations, its annual evening to honor visionaries in the promotion of mental health, held May 4 at Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield.

“With diminishing funds and increasing need, it's important to remember mental health affects us all,” said Executive Director Laurie Barnett Levine. “This event sheds light on that fact.”

Samantha Balbier accepted the Innovations award for education on behalf of Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, while Deonna Walker accepted the Innovations award for recovery for the NHS Westmoreland County Dual Diagnosis Treatment Team.

Patty Quatrini received the Innovations award for children's advocacy. The Innovations award for mental health advocacy went to Dr. Herbert Chissell, chief medical officer at Torrance State Hospital. Bob Brinker, with ParentWise Program of Family Services of Western Pennsylvania, received the Innovations award for lifetime achievement.

Welcoming comments were by Christine Vitale, and mistress of ceremonies was Jennifer Miele.

Seen: Joan Stairs, Vince Quatrini, Adam Quatrini, Michael and Megan Quatrini, Terri Katzman, Karen Brinker, Ben andKatie Brinker, Richard andJoanna Stillwagon, Josie Funari, Julie Cawoski, Lisa Scales, Bobbi Watt Geer, Sherry Anderson and Westmoreland County Commissioners Ted Kopas and Gina Cerilli.

— Dawn Law