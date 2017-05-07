Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Innovations rallies for mental health

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lifetime Achievement award recipient, Bob Brinker, with ParentWISE Program of Family Service of Western PA, joins Mental Health America of Westmoreland County Executive Director, Laurie Barnett Levine, and Mental Health America of Westmoreland County Board President, Christine L. Vitale, for a photo during the Mental Health America of Westmoreland County Innovations, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Event co-chair, Molly Robb Shimko, joins Innovations host, Jennifer Miele, and board member, Deb Wasilchak, for a photo during the Mental Health America of Westmoreland County Innovations, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Award recipients, (from left), Patty Quatrini, Advisory Board/ Children's Bureau, recipient of the Children's Advocacy award, Deonna Walker, NHS Westmoreland County Dual Diagnosis Treatment Team, recipient of the Recovery award, Dr. Herbert Chissell, Torrance State Hospital, recipient of the Mental Health Advocacy award, and Samantha Balbier, accepting for Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, recipient of the Education award, gather for a photo during the Mental Health America of Westmoreland County Innovations, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Toni Antonucci, Director of Development, MHA of Westmoreland County, Dirk Matson, Human Services Coordinator of Westmoreland County, and Marybeth Pultz, MHA of Westmoreland County President- Elect, gather for a photo during the Mental Health America of Westmoreland County Innovations, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Thursday evening, May 4, 2017.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Mental Health America of Westmoreland County has a new name, but its mission to fight the stigma associated with mental illness through education, advocacy and service remains.

The organization announced the name change to Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania atInnovations, its annual evening to honor visionaries in the promotion of mental health, held May 4 at Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield.

“With diminishing funds and increasing need, it's important to remember mental health affects us all,” said Executive Director Laurie Barnett Levine. “This event sheds light on that fact.”

Samantha Balbier accepted the Innovations award for education on behalf of Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, while Deonna Walker accepted the Innovations award for recovery for the NHS Westmoreland County Dual Diagnosis Treatment Team.

Patty Quatrini received the Innovations award for children's advocacy. The Innovations award for mental health advocacy went to Dr. Herbert Chissell, chief medical officer at Torrance State Hospital. Bob Brinker, with ParentWise Program of Family Services of Western Pennsylvania, received the Innovations award for lifetime achievement.

Welcoming comments were by Christine Vitale, and mistress of ceremonies was Jennifer Miele.

Seen: Joan Stairs, Vince Quatrini, Adam Quatrini, Michael and Megan Quatrini, Terri Katzman, Karen Brinker, Ben andKatie Brinker, Richard andJoanna Stillwagon, Josie Funari, Julie Cawoski, Lisa Scales, Bobbi Watt Geer, Sherry Anderson and Westmoreland County Commissioners Ted Kopas and Gina Cerilli.

— Dawn Law

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.