Out & About: Westmoreland Symphony's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Board chairman Jim Cook and wife Jill embodied the spirit of Cinco de Mayo at a fundraiser of the same name for the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.

Jill reached deep into her own closet for Jim's costume, including a pair of black leggings and a black bolero jacket with gold embroidery. Jim added a tuxedo shirt, maroon cummerbund, family-heirloom bolo tie, black hat and gold snakeskin shoes. Jill stepped out in a flowing black dress with handkerchief hem and an authentic Mexican sombrero, black with gold stitching and sequins.

Jill Briercheck looked fiesta-ready in a black tiered skirt with ruffled teal top and fingerless black lace gloves. Jo Ellen Numerick also was in black lace accented by a red rose in her raven tresses.

The event was held May 5 in the Westmoreland Country Club near Export.

It was the first major party for the symphony's new executive director, Endicott “Endi” Reindl, who said he has found Greensburg to be a “warm and welcoming” community.

While some guests stayed close to the margarita bar, others gravitated to the dance floor as Gary Racan and the Studio E Band kicked off with a fast and furious “Tequila.”

Gala steering committee members were Linda Assard, Von DeRiso, William Z. Friedlander and Jody Keating.

Seen: Dr. George andLinda Austin, Linda Blum, Gerald andTeri Bowes, Jan Taylor-Condo andPat Condo, George andOlive Conte, Doug Evans, Gregory Murman, Barbara Ferrier, Jordan Allan, Rennick Remley, Alice Kaylor, Mud and Phyllis Kluska, Tom andKaren Kohut, Anita Manoli, Rebecca Sexton, Mark andKaaren Tintori, George Shaner andMichael Philopena.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.