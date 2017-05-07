Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Symphony's Cinco de Mayo fundraiser
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra board president, Jim Cook, and his wife Jill, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Cinco de Mayo gala, held at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Friday evening, May 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Paul and Diane Nickoloff, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Cinco de Mayo gala, held at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Friday evening, May 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Michael Philopena and Linda Blum enjoy the dance floor, during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Cinco de Mayo gala, held at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Friday evening, May 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Michael Philopena and Yvonne Stack dance during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Cinco de Mayo gala, held at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Friday evening, May 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Phyllis and Mud Kluska enjoy the dance floor, during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Cinco de Mayo gala, held at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Friday evening, May 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event steering committe, (from left), Von DeRiso, William Z. Friedlander, Linda T. Assard, and Jody F. Keating, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Cinco de Mayo gala, held at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Friday evening, May 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members, (from left), June Penta, Olive Conte and Sheila Caramella, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Cinco de Mayo gala, held at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Friday evening, May 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jo Ellen Numerick, Jill Briercheck and Jan Taylor-Condo, pose for a photo at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Cinco de Mayo gala, held at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Friday evening, May 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rebecca Sexton, Megan Henson, Pam Murin and Alison Beeghly, pose for a photo at the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Cinco de Mayo gala, held at the Westmoreland Country Club near Export on Friday evening, May 5, 2017.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Board chairman Jim Cook and wife Jill embodied the spirit of Cinco de Mayo at a fundraiser of the same name for the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.

Jill reached deep into her own closet for Jim's costume, including a pair of black leggings and a black bolero jacket with gold embroidery. Jim added a tuxedo shirt, maroon cummerbund, family-heirloom bolo tie, black hat and gold snakeskin shoes. Jill stepped out in a flowing black dress with handkerchief hem and an authentic Mexican sombrero, black with gold stitching and sequins.

Jill Briercheck looked fiesta-ready in a black tiered skirt with ruffled teal top and fingerless black lace gloves. Jo Ellen Numerick also was in black lace accented by a red rose in her raven tresses.

The event was held May 5 in the Westmoreland Country Club near Export.

It was the first major party for the symphony's new executive director, Endicott “Endi” Reindl, who said he has found Greensburg to be a “warm and welcoming” community.

While some guests stayed close to the margarita bar, others gravitated to the dance floor as Gary Racan and the Studio E Band kicked off with a fast and furious “Tequila.”

Gala steering committee members were Linda Assard, Von DeRiso, William Z. Friedlander and Jody Keating.

Seen: Dr. George andLinda Austin, Linda Blum, Gerald andTeri Bowes, Jan Taylor-Condo andPat Condo, George andOlive Conte, Doug Evans, Gregory Murman, Barbara Ferrier, Jordan Allan, Rennick Remley, Alice Kaylor, Mud and Phyllis Kluska, Tom andKaren Kohut, Anita Manoli, Rebecca Sexton, Mark andKaaren Tintori, George Shaner andMichael Philopena.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.