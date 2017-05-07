Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Lil Joe's Society of Support hosts Derby Day for Charity
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), June and Wendy Anton, pose for a photo, during the Fifth Annual Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Karen and Tom Sochacki, pose for a photo, during the Fifth Annual Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ron and JoAnn Eberhardt join Joan Stairs for a photo, during the Fifth Annual Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Suzanna Masartis and Jacqui McGregor pose for a photo during the Fifth Annual Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Don Kramer, Jim Frye, Jack Malloy and Scott Masartis, gather for a photo during the Fifth Annual Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Cara Griffin, Kim Kramer, June Penta and Lynne Stano, gather for a photo during the Fifth Annual Derby Day for Charity, hosted by Lil Joe's Society of Support, held at Oak Lodge near Stahlstown on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2017.

Mother Nature threw out rain, wind and temperatures near 50 degrees, but that couldn't stop the fun at Derby Day for Charity.

The fifth annual event, held May 6 at Oak Lodge near Stahlstown, drew about 130 guests in support of local charities courtesy of Lil Joe's Society of Support.

Some ladies covered their frocks with raincoats and some gents wore sweaters under their sport coats, but otherwise they carried on undaunted. Mint juleps were poured, bets were made, hats were cooed over.

In anticipation of the main event at Churchill Downs in Kentucky, there were televised pre-derby races to bet on, followed by a live auction.

The derby itself was live-streamed inside the rustic banquet hall.

It didn't take a village to plan the event, but a large committee made sure everything came off without a hitch. Members included June Anton, Wendy Anton, S. Crawford, Jill Frey, Dee Gano, Cara Griffin, Tommie Korneke, Kim Kramer, Deb Louchheim, Nancy Lynch, Suzanna Masartis, Faye Rosatti, Jo Rossi, Lisa Spitzer, Lynne Stano andKathi Steimer.

A special thanks went to students from the welding technology program at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center and instructor Keith Tuk for creating three-dimensional horseshoe centerpieces to hold the traditional red roses.

Todd Jones and Michael Nye led a team from First National Bank that handled the bets.

Seen: Jim Rossi, Don Kramer, Ron andJoAnn Eberhardt, Meghan Scalise, Kristy DiGiacomo, John andDebbie Wohlin, George andOlive Conte, Shane Griffin, Jim andDee Gano, Gloria Eisaman, Pauline Douglas, Tom and Karen Sochacki, Jacqui McGregor, Annie Urban andDavid Steimer.

— Shirley McMarlin

