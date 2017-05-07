Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dazzles at Seton Hill

Laura Urbani | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dancers, (from left), Lucius Kirst, Amanda Potts and Luca Sbrizzi, join choreographer, Julia Erickson for a photo, during the reception following the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre annual performance, 'Millennial Movement', held the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 6, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Tom Nies and his wife, Sharon Nies, Assistant Vice President/Middle Market Banker at First Commonwealth Bank, pose for a photo, during the reception following the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre annual performance, 'Millennial Movement', held the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 6, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing Schneider Downs,(from left), Nancy Bromall Barry and Susan Kirsch, pose for a photo, during the reception following the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre annual performance, 'Millennial Movement', held the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 6, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Curt Scheib, Chair, Division of Visual and Performing Arts, Professor of Music, Seton Hill University, joins Dawn Fleischner, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Board of Trustees Vice Chair, for a photo during the reception following the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre annual performance, 'Millennial Movement', held the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 6, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Artistic Director, Terrence S. Orr, joins Seton Hill University President, Mary C. Finger, for a photo during the reception following the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre annual performance, 'Millennial Movement', held the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg on Saturday evening, May 6, 2017.

Updated 7 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dazzled the audience during the “Millennial Movement” performed May 6 at Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg.

Following the performance, guests enjoyed a reception in the Ridge Room at the center, where they raved about the physicality of the performance.

“They were powerful, beautiful and mesmerizing,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger.

The performance featured five original pieces by choreographers and dancers William Moore, Julie Erickson, Cooper Verona, Amanda Cochrane and Yoshiaki Nakano. The dances were created specifically for the showcase.

Two years ago, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre established a residency partnership with Seton Hill that includes master classes and performances.

“We appreciate this partnership with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre,” Finger said. “I cannot tell you the extraordinary gift this is for our students.”

Terrence S. Orr, Pittsburgh Ballet artistic director, hopes the partnership with Seton Hill continues to grow. He loves helping the students get a glimpse of the professional world of dance.

“I'd like to expand the program a little more,” Orr said. “I love having the collaboration. It's healthy for the community.”

“I'd like to get back to the main stage,” he added. “I'd like to have a little more space.”

Seen: George Shaner and Michael Philopena, Chuck Anderson, Sister Louise Grundish, Sister Lois Sculco, Sister Mary Norbert Long, Charmaine Strong, Kellee Van Aken, Barbara Ferrier, Dawn Fleischner, Curt Scheib, Jennifer Reeger, Sharon and Tom Nies, Wilda Kaylor, David Paris, Mary Catherine Motchar, Lois Wholey, Jan Taylor-Condo and Pat Condo, Rennick Remley, Kaaren and Mark Tintori, and Yvonne Stack.

Laura Urbani is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

