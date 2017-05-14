Out & About: Cinco de Meowo raises funds for 2 animal rescues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To gain entrance to the Cinco de Meowo fundraiser on May 7 at Waterworks Pub and Event Center in South Greensburg, 300 attendees had to get past Butch the Cat. Butch seemed uninterested in most activities until Christian Watkiss approached his crate. The cat got up and moved, so Christian, 2, and his sister Keona, 11, could pet him.

Butch was found during a rescue on Fifth Street in Jeannette and is being fostered by SOS Animal Rescue, a partner of Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue, the event sponsors.

Both nonprofits were formed in 2015, and do trap, neuter, return, along with fostering and placement of feral, abandoned and neglected cats. SOS was founded by Dana Milliron; Wayward Whiskers was founded by Katelynn Jones.

The organizations offer low-cost and sponsored spaying and neutering because cats on the street can have as many as three litters of kittens a year.

Jones said she met her husband, Lt. Rob Jones with the Greensburg Police Department, through their mutual love of animals, and Milliron says her husband, Dave, has given up his bar and garage for the rescue operation.

“He puts up with a lot,” Milliron said, adding that both husbands volunteer as drivers.

“It's about us working together to better the lives of animals,” Jones said. “Kitchen table rescues get the work done.”

Both rescues work with New Stanton Veterinary Service and K Vet Animal Care, in Greensburg.

Seen at Cinco de Meowo: Chris Delgross and Jessica White, Brynn Adams, Suzanne Pierce, Pam Frank, Tonya Grabiak, Andrew Barnette and Adrianne Watkiss.