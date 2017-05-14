Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Cinco de Meowo raises funds for 2 animal rescues
Dawn Law | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Liam Koshinsky, 6-months old, and his mother, Hannah Koshinsky, of Greensburg, visit the selfie station with Missy Estes, of Greensburg, during the Cinco de Meowo, held at Waterworks Event Center on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Christian Watkiss, 2, and Keona Watkiss, 11, of McKeesport, visit with 'Butch' the cat, during the Cinco de Meowo, held at Waterworks Event Center on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Brenda Alcorn, of Tarrs, and her daughter, Reinna Alcorn, 13, participate in the 'pin the tail on the cat' game during the Cinco de Meowo, held at Waterworks Event Center on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), SOS Animal Rescue volunteer, Dawn Ghrist, SOS Animal Rescue volunteer and foster person, Karen Conder, Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue volunteer and foster person, Melissa Black, and Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue volunteer and foster person, Alexis Dillon, gather for a photo at the Cinco de Meowo, held at Waterworks Event Center on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Event chair, Suzanne Pierce, president of Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue, Katelynn Jones, president of SOS Animal Rescue, Dana Milliron, holding 'Butch', and vice-president of SOS Animal Rescue, Lori Hall, gather for a photo at the Cinco de Meowo, held at Waterworks Event Center on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2017.

To gain entrance to the Cinco de Meowo fundraiser on May 7 at Waterworks Pub and Event Center in South Greensburg, 300 attendees had to get past Butch the Cat. Butch seemed uninterested in most activities until Christian Watkiss approached his crate. The cat got up and moved, so Christian, 2, and his sister Keona, 11, could pet him.

Butch was found during a rescue on Fifth Street in Jeannette and is being fostered by SOS Animal Rescue, a partner of Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue, the event sponsors.

Both nonprofits were formed in 2015, and do trap, neuter, return, along with fostering and placement of feral, abandoned and neglected cats. SOS was founded by Dana Milliron; Wayward Whiskers was founded by Katelynn Jones.

The organizations offer low-cost and sponsored spaying and neutering because cats on the street can have as many as three litters of kittens a year.

Jones said she met her husband, Lt. Rob Jones with the Greensburg Police Department, through their mutual love of animals, and Milliron says her husband, Dave, has given up his bar and garage for the rescue operation.

“He puts up with a lot,” Milliron said, adding that both husbands volunteer as drivers.

“It's about us working together to better the lives of animals,” Jones said. “Kitchen table rescues get the work done.”

Both rescues work with New Stanton Veterinary Service and K Vet Animal Care, in Greensburg.

Seen at Cinco de Meowo: Chris Delgross and Jessica White, Brynn Adams, Suzanne Pierce, Pam Frank, Tonya Grabiak, Andrew Barnette and Adrianne Watkiss.

— Dawn Law

