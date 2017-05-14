Community Foundation of Westmoreland joins with Community Foundation for the Alleghenies for Cuvee Community event
In French, the term “cuvee” refers to special blends of high-quality wines.
The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies borrow it for an annual Cuvee Community event at Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown.
Held this year on May 12, the event brings the two community foundations together for a night of wines professionally paired with a multi-course dinner.
Wine merchants Mark and Susan Vitale of Vivino Selections in Pittsburgh supplied guests with a variety of Sicilian and Tuscan vintages.
The Westmoreland County group will apply its part of the proceeds to its Day of Giving match pool. Through grantmaking, community leadership and donor development, the organization assists nonprofit partners in the development of Westmoreland County programs.
Seen: CFWC executive director Phil Koch with Deanna, CFA president and executive directorMike Kane withElizabeth Mayer, Kim andDon Kramer, Caleb andMelissa Crousey, Mike andPaula Langer, Terry Graft andLinda Brown, Rich Lopretto andPhyllis Bertok, Irv andJane Tantlinger and Green Gables proprietor and wine directorMary Louise Stoughton.