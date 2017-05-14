Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Community Foundation of Westmoreland joins with Community Foundation for the Alleghenies for Cuvee Community event
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Don and Kim Kramer, of Ligonier, pose for a photo at the annual Cuvee Community Fundraiser, held at Green Gables Restaurant, located near Jennerstown, on Friday evening, May 12,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President/CEO, Mike Kane, and Community Foundation of Westmoreland County Executive Director, Phil Koch, pose for a photo at the annual Cuvee Community Fundraiser, held at Green Gables Restaurant, located near Jennerstown, on Friday evening, May 12,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Wine importer and distributor, Mark Vitale, and his wife, Susan, pose for a photo at the annual Cuvee Community Fundraiser, held at Green Gables Restaurant, located near Jennerstown, on Friday evening, May 12,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Green Gables Restaurant owner, Mary Louise Stoughton, joins guests Jerry and Mary Urbas, of Johnstown, for a photo at the annual Cuvee Community Fundraiser, held at Green Gables Restaurant, located near Jennerstown, on Friday evening, May 12,2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

In French, the term “cuvee” refers to special blends of high-quality wines.

The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies borrow it for an annual Cuvee Community event at Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown.

Held this year on May 12, the event brings the two community foundations together for a night of wines professionally paired with a multi-course dinner.

Wine merchants Mark and Susan Vitale of Vivino Selections in Pittsburgh supplied guests with a variety of Sicilian and Tuscan vintages.

The Westmoreland County group will apply its part of the proceeds to its Day of Giving match pool. Through grantmaking, community leadership and donor development, the organization assists nonprofit partners in the development of Westmoreland County programs.

Seen: CFWC executive director Phil Koch with Deanna, CFA president and executive directorMike Kane withElizabeth Mayer, Kim andDon Kramer, Caleb andMelissa Crousey, Mike andPaula Langer, Terry Graft andLinda Brown, Rich Lopretto andPhyllis Bertok, Irv andJane Tantlinger and Green Gables proprietor and wine directorMary Louise Stoughton.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.