Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Norwin musicians 'Play It Forward'
Dawn Law | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Performing students, (from left), Adrian DiBiase, grade 10, and Michael Russell, grade 11, pose for a photo during the Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members, (from left), Jean Hale and Mary Russo, great guests during the Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kate Heuer, grade 10, and her sister, Grace Heuer, grade 7, perform during the Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Norwin School District superintendent, William Kerr, (center), listens to student performances, during the Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Judy Giuliana carries one of the cakes being auctioned, during the 'Almost Famous' live cake auction, held at Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Ron Giuliana serves as Master of Ceremonies, during Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Caroline Vranesevic, Michael Vranesevic and Louise Vranesevic, all of Irwin, gather for a photo during Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Student performers, (from left), Rachel Bartuska, grade 11, Evangeline Orlosky, grade 12, Olivia Bazanos, grade 12, and Rachael Lorince, grade12, gather for a photo during Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dan Bernard, of North Huntingdon, joins his son, Jordan Bernard, for a photo during Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Master of Ceremonies, Ron Giuliana, and his wife, Judy, pose for a photo during Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Timothy Daniels, Director of Bands, Norwin High School, joins Paula and Mike Ziemski, event founders and organizers, for a photo during Suite Cafe 2017, presented by the Norwin Play It Forward Fund, held at Norwin High School on Saturday evening, May 13, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

At 16, Jordan Bernard, a sophomore at Norwin Senior High School, knows the value of being a man of his word.

Jordan learned his family's trip to Disney World would conflict with the eighth annual Play It Forward Fund Suite Café on May 13 at the high school.

Since he'd already committed to playing saxophone with his friends at the concert, he decided to stay home with his father, Dan Bernard.

“It's not like I'm giving something up, I'm going to have a lot of fun,” Jordan said, sporting a Tweety Bird tie. “We're rocking a Looney Tunes theme.”

The Play It Forward Fund provides need-based grants for district students to take private music lessons or attend summer music camps.

Timothy Daniels, director of bands at the high school, said the concert is “self-led” by students and offers the opportunity “to share the results of the donors' generosity with the donors.”

Other student performers were Colton Dietz, Alex Kahanic, James Sullenberger, Cody Solar, Jeremy Bass, Kate Heuer, Olivia Bazanos, Nieko Disso, Rachael Lorince, Evangeline Orlosky, Adrian DiBiase, Mike Russel, Grace Heuer, Rachel Bartuska, Kellie Daniels, Dawson Snowberger, Matt McCormley, Eric Junker, Lexy Shaffer, Chandler Bollman, Mitchell Dolney, Sean Parfitt, Diego DeleFuente and Camdyn Bill.

Ron Giuliana was master of ceremonies of the event that included door prize drawings, dessert and the “Almost Famous” live cake auction.

Giuliana and his wife, Judy, served on the committee, along withSharon Bass, Janice Calhoun, Dennis Crummey, Randy and Chris Daniels, Jean Hale, Linda Hancock, Doris Kurinko, Fallie Princeton, John and Mary Russo, Tom and Paula Steiner, Lauren Steiner and Mike and Clare Vranesevic.

Seen: District superintendent Dr. William Kerr, assistant band director Brandon Kandrack and event founders Mike and Paula Ziemski.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.