Norwin musicians 'Play It Forward'

At 16, Jordan Bernard, a sophomore at Norwin Senior High School, knows the value of being a man of his word.

Jordan learned his family's trip to Disney World would conflict with the eighth annual Play It Forward Fund Suite Café on May 13 at the high school.

Since he'd already committed to playing saxophone with his friends at the concert, he decided to stay home with his father, Dan Bernard.

“It's not like I'm giving something up, I'm going to have a lot of fun,” Jordan said, sporting a Tweety Bird tie. “We're rocking a Looney Tunes theme.”

The Play It Forward Fund provides need-based grants for district students to take private music lessons or attend summer music camps.

Timothy Daniels, director of bands at the high school, said the concert is “self-led” by students and offers the opportunity “to share the results of the donors' generosity with the donors.”

Other student performers were Colton Dietz, Alex Kahanic, James Sullenberger, Cody Solar, Jeremy Bass, Kate Heuer, Olivia Bazanos, Nieko Disso, Rachael Lorince, Evangeline Orlosky, Adrian DiBiase, Mike Russel, Grace Heuer, Rachel Bartuska, Kellie Daniels, Dawson Snowberger, Matt McCormley, Eric Junker, Lexy Shaffer, Chandler Bollman, Mitchell Dolney, Sean Parfitt, Diego DeleFuente and Camdyn Bill.

Ron Giuliana was master of ceremonies of the event that included door prize drawings, dessert and the “Almost Famous” live cake auction.

Giuliana and his wife, Judy, served on the committee, along withSharon Bass, Janice Calhoun, Dennis Crummey, Randy and Chris Daniels, Jean Hale, Linda Hancock, Doris Kurinko, Fallie Princeton, John and Mary Russo, Tom and Paula Steiner, Lauren Steiner and Mike and Clare Vranesevic.

Seen: District superintendent Dr. William Kerr, assistant band director Brandon Kandrack and event founders Mike and Paula Ziemski.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.