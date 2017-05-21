Latrobe Art Center's Art of Fashion brings people together

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When you're looking for menswear in Greensburg, most people know you should seeKevin Miscik at Lapels, a Fine Men's Clothier, on Pennsylvania Avenue.

For the past five years, Miscik has been building a relationship with Latrobe Art Center and its director Gabrielle Nastuck, who agrees with developing reciprocity between the two communities.

“That's what the art center is all about, bringing people together,” she said.

Lapels was the featured designer in the center's May 20 Art of Fashion Show. Modeling for Lapels: Mike Clark, Phil Giunio, the Rev. Clark Kerr, Jon Rosa and Ryan Wagner.

Liz Krajc, owner of Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio in Greensburg, which has a new showcase at the art center, provided accessories for models Ann Amatucci, Emily Dias, Emily Peer, Gabby Vanounou, Janelle Snyder, Stephanie Yunitz, Louisa Wotus and Gina Nalevanko.

The Greensburg designers were joined by David Seremet, a professional tailor from St. Vincent College whose vintage children's clothing designs were modeled by Gabby Amatucci, Julianna Kozar and Arielle Teppert.

Fashions from Rose Style Shoppe in Latrobe and owner Ronda Buchman Goetz were modeled byJessica Buchman, Karen Gross, Cindy Patton, Kathy Rafferty and Dr. Georgia Teppert.

Sabika Jewelry was available for purchase through Latrobe Art Center consultant Brenda Lebe.

Joe Bellack was seen serving a delicious strawberry and orange white wine sangria to art center founder Laney Crozier, and chef Rita Witte of Ricolita's Café provided a spread of cheeses and appetizers, followed by desserts by French Express.