Out & About

Latrobe Art Center's Art of Fashion brings people together
Dawn Law | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Jessica Buckman of Greensburg, models a maxi dress and accessories from the Rose Style Shoppe.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Gabriella Amatucci, 7, of Latrobe, models a dress made for Christmas and is modelled after a Victorian walking ensemble, as described by feature designer, David Seremet of Latrobe.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Model, Mike Clair of Greensburg, receives cheers from the ladies as he models a suit from Lapels a Fine Mens Clothier of Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Arielle Teppert, 12, of Latrobe, models a 1999 prom gown by featured designer, David Seremet.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Ronda Goetz, owner, Rose Style Shoppe, Latrobe, gathers with models, Jessica Buchman of Greensburg, and Cindy Patton of Unity Township, before hitting the runway.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Emily Peer of Latrobe, models a sterling silver and genuine gemstone, carnelian cabochon, necklace earrings and ring, designed by Liz Krajc, owner, Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio of Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Karen Gross of Latrobe, models clothing and accessories from The Rose Style Shoppe.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Porsche Sartoris, 10, of Latrobe, models an adaption of a gentleman's frock coat from 1910.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Gabriella Amatucci, 7, of Latrobe, models a dress made for Easter, 1989, as described by designer, David Seremet.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Gabrielle Vanounou of Greensburg, models a bright silver aluminum scale maille collar designed by Liz Krajc, owner of Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio, Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Models, Arielle Teppert, 12, and mom, Dr. Georgia Teppert, LAC board member, prepare for the runway.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Dr. Georgia Teppert, LAC board member, models clothing and jewelry from The Rose Style Shoppe, Latrobe.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Porsche Sartoris, 10, of Latrobe models Victorian period cothing, 'Samantha's dress', by featured designer, David Seremet.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Arielle Teppert, 12, of Latrobe, models a typical silhoutee from 1914, 'one of my favorite eras for fashion', as described by featured designer, David Seremet of Latrobe.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Julianna Kozar, 8, of Loyalhanna, is wearing a Victorian style sailor dress by featured designer, David Seremet of Latrobe.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Arielle Teppert, 12, of Latrobe, models a dress of teal velvet, modelled after a photograph in a magazine from 1941, as described by featured designer, David Seremet of Latrobe.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Phil Guinto of Greensburg models summer attire from Lapels, a Fine Mens Clothier, Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Gabrielle Nastuck, director, Latrobe Art Center, and David Serement, featured designer, pause for a portrait during 'The Art of Fashion' event, a New York Style Runway fashion show, held at the Latrobe Art Center, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Kevin Miscik, owner, Lapels a Fine Mens Clothier, Greensburg, gathers with Ryan Wagner of Mt. Pleasant, as he models clothing from Lapels.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Ann Amatucci of Latrobe, models clothing by the Rose Style Shoppe and jewelry by featured designer Liz Krajc of Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Kathy Rafferty of Latrobe models clothing from the Rose Style Shoppe.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Ryan Wagner of Mt. Pleasant, models clothing from Lapels a Fine Mens Clothier, Greensburg.

When you're looking for menswear in Greensburg, most people know you should seeKevin Miscik at Lapels, a Fine Men's Clothier, on Pennsylvania Avenue.

For the past five years, Miscik has been building a relationship with Latrobe Art Center and its director Gabrielle Nastuck, who agrees with developing reciprocity between the two communities.

“That's what the art center is all about, bringing people together,” she said.

Lapels was the featured designer in the center's May 20 Art of Fashion Show. Modeling for Lapels: Mike Clark, Phil Giunio, the Rev. Clark Kerr, Jon Rosa and Ryan Wagner.

Liz Krajc, owner of Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio in Greensburg, which has a new showcase at the art center, provided accessories for models Ann Amatucci, Emily Dias, Emily Peer, Gabby Vanounou, Janelle Snyder, Stephanie Yunitz, Louisa Wotus and Gina Nalevanko.

The Greensburg designers were joined by David Seremet, a professional tailor from St. Vincent College whose vintage children's clothing designs were modeled by Gabby Amatucci, Julianna Kozar and Arielle Teppert.

Fashions from Rose Style Shoppe in Latrobe and owner Ronda Buchman Goetz were modeled byJessica Buchman, Karen Gross, Cindy Patton, Kathy Rafferty and Dr. Georgia Teppert.

Sabika Jewelry was available for purchase through Latrobe Art Center consultant Brenda Lebe.

Joe Bellack was seen serving a delicious strawberry and orange white wine sangria to art center founder Laney Crozier, and chef Rita Witte of Ricolita's Café provided a spread of cheeses and appetizers, followed by desserts by French Express.

— Dawn Law

