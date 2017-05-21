Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Westmoreland Art Nationals Exhibition awards ceremony held
Dawn Law | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dawn Law | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
(left) Featured artist, Patricia Marshall, sneaks in a hug from grandson, Dominic, 6, both of North Huntingdon, during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Anthony Miele of Greensburg, admires 'Thread Painting', by artist Betsy Hughes of New Castle.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Curator's Choice Award recipient, Mark Colvin of Pittsburgh and his wife Suzanne, pose next to his exhibit, Eyes of Experience'.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Featured artist, Andrew Marshall of North Huntingdon, enjoys event with son, Dominic, 6, and wife, Linh-Da.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Hopemarie Moyer, assistant curator, Nicholas Silvis, Curator, Diane Shrader, W.A.H.F. executive director, and Michael Ginsburg, W.A.H.F. board member, gather during the Westmoreland Art Nationals, held in conjuction with the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival, on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Founders Hall, Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, PA.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Carrie Boerio, and daughter, Michelle Boerio of Ohio, both featured artists, enjoy the event sharing the same interests, each with an oil painting in the exhibition.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Award recipients, Mark Colvin of Pittsburgh, photography award, LES Polinko of Pittsburgh, new entrant award, Grace McCracken of Beaver Falls, graphics award, and Anita Kozinko of Jeannette, craft award, gather during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Brandon Miele, curatorial assistant, and wife Joelle, of Greensburg, enjoy the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Michelle Boerio and mom, Carrie Boerio, of Ohio, both featured artists, enjoy the event sharing the same interests, each with an oil painting in the exhibition.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Award recipient, Grace McCracken of Beaver Falls, poses next to her drawing, charcoal on rag paper, 'Ceremonious'.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Friends, Cassandra Pfaff, Sherry Miller, and Eric Turner, all of Greensburg, gather during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(right) Mark Colvin of Pittsburgh receives a congratulations kiss from his wife, Suzanne, after winning the Photography Award.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
New Entrant Award recipient, LES Polinko of Pittsburgh, shows her polymer clay sculpture, 'The Dragon's Pearl'.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Grace McCracken of Beaver Falls, shows her Graphics Award, for her art,work 'Duke Buzzworthy's Mead'.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Artist, Richard McWherter and wife, Kimberly, of Derry, pause for a portrait next to the artist's photographs during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Craft Award recipient, artist, Anita Kozinki of Jeannette, poses next to her jewelry pieces.

Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival chairmanMike Ginsburg and executive director Diane Shrader presided over the May 20 Westmoreland Art Nationals Exhibition awards ceremony at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood.

Shrader said votes for People's Choice would be accepted through the exhibit's end on June 7, and the winner will be announced at the opening of the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival Exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24 at Twin Lakes Park, where the other works also will be on display.

The show's juror wasAmy Worth, an artist, designer, educator and owner of the South Street Gallery in Greenport, N.Y. She had the difficult job of selecting 109 entries from 370 submitted.

Curator was Nick Silvis, a volunteer firefighter majoring in fine art at Seton Hill University. His choice for curator's award was the photography of Mark Colvin of Pittsburgh, who also won the photography award for “Conversation Heard on a Walk.”

Best in show: “Thermos Form,” Stephen Heywood, Jacksonville, Fla.

Painting award: “Bon Temps Rouler,” Ernie Fournet, New Iberia, La.

Graphics award: “Duke Buzzworthy's Mead,” Grace McCracken, Beaver Falls

Sculpture award: “Gaia,” Lori Dudley, Carrollton, Texas

Craft sward: “Ancient Lights,” Anita Kozinko, Jeannette

New entrant award: “The Dragon's Pearl,” Les Polinko, Pittsburgh

Also at the festival from June 29 to July 2, visitors will help create a 6-foot-by-8-foot mural made with plastic tubes, by adding 18,090 gumballs in nine colors to form the features of the late Arnold Palmer.

Ginsburg has calculated it would take approximately four years to chew 18,090 gumballs, and hopes someone will take the mural and display it. “See us at the festival!” he said.

Seen: Manjushree Roy, with her daughter, Simone, Robert Myers, Jeff Donato, Joelle Miele, Natalie Herman, Leah Riley, Brandon Miele, Hopemarie Moyer and Victoria Jennings.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

