Westmoreland Art Nationals Exhibition awards ceremony held

Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival chairmanMike Ginsburg and executive director Diane Shrader presided over the May 20 Westmoreland Art Nationals Exhibition awards ceremony at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood.

Shrader said votes for People's Choice would be accepted through the exhibit's end on June 7, and the winner will be announced at the opening of the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival Exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24 at Twin Lakes Park, where the other works also will be on display.

The show's juror wasAmy Worth, an artist, designer, educator and owner of the South Street Gallery in Greenport, N.Y. She had the difficult job of selecting 109 entries from 370 submitted.

Curator was Nick Silvis, a volunteer firefighter majoring in fine art at Seton Hill University. His choice for curator's award was the photography of Mark Colvin of Pittsburgh, who also won the photography award for “Conversation Heard on a Walk.”

Best in show: “Thermos Form,” Stephen Heywood, Jacksonville, Fla.

Painting award: “Bon Temps Rouler,” Ernie Fournet, New Iberia, La.

Graphics award: “Duke Buzzworthy's Mead,” Grace McCracken, Beaver Falls

Sculpture award: “Gaia,” Lori Dudley, Carrollton, Texas

Craft sward: “Ancient Lights,” Anita Kozinko, Jeannette

New entrant award: “The Dragon's Pearl,” Les Polinko, Pittsburgh

Also at the festival from June 29 to July 2, visitors will help create a 6-foot-by-8-foot mural made with plastic tubes, by adding 18,090 gumballs in nine colors to form the features of the late Arnold Palmer.

Ginsburg has calculated it would take approximately four years to chew 18,090 gumballs, and hopes someone will take the mural and display it. “See us at the festival!” he said.

Seen: Manjushree Roy, with her daughter, Simone, Robert Myers, Jeff Donato, Joelle Miele, Natalie Herman, Leah Riley, Brandon Miele, Hopemarie Moyer and Victoria Jennings.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.