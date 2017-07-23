Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: West Overton Village and Museum holds it's second annual Blind Pig Party
Dawn Law | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Molly Kindelberger, of Scottdale, Christine Emanuelson, of Scottdale, and Lynn Gaut, of Scottdale, gather for a photo at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kathy Hutter Katarski, of Greensburg, and Helen Taylor, of Greensburg, pose for a photo at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Steve and Joedi Mascioli, of Connellsville, pose for a photo at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Bill McLay, of Greensburg, Tom Forbes, of Greensburg, and Scott Landin, of Greensburg, gather for a photo at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Stoney Brewing Co. president, Jon King, and brewing consultant, Greg King, pose for a photo, at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Mike Medved provides musical entertainment at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), West Overton board member and garden volunteer, John Faith and his wife, Amy Faith, join Orsi Molnar and Patrick Cendes for a photo, at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sharon Guido and Taylor Guido, representing All Saints Brewing Company, pose for a photo at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Chris and Beth Dalansky, of Scottdale, pose for a photo at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), West Overton board member, Barry Whoric, development coordinator, Victoria Copenheaver, and managing director, Jessica Kadie Barclay, gather for a photo at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jackie Ravenstein, of Scottdale, and Kat Post, of Scottdale, pose for a photo at the second annual Blind Pig Party, hosted by and held at West Overton Village, located near Scottdale on Thursday evening, July 24, 2017.

Anxiously watching a light rain fall on preparations for West Overton's Blind Pig Party on July 20, managing director Jessica Kadie-Barclay said she'd been monitoring the weather for weeks.

Her concerns, and those of administrative coordinator Aleasha Monroe and development coordinator Victoria Copenheaver, were all for naught, because as guests arrived, the clouds cleared, the temperature cooled and a rainbow formed behind the village distillery museum.

John Faith tends the gardens at West Overton that provided produce for the party, and he manages West Overton's distillery, which will begin producing whiskey this fall. Faith said the annual “country-style speakeasy” would help pay for final preparations, like water and electrical connections.

“I have all the permits,” Kadie-Barclay said. “I'm so excited about the rise of craft distilling and brewing, because at its core, it's an ag (agricultural) product. I think this craft movement can boost the economy of our rural communities.”

Featured beers were from Penn Brewing of Pittsburgh, All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield and Stoney's Brewing Co. Stoney's, now made in Latrobe, was represented by president Jon King and consultant Greg King, proud to be the fourth generation serving the Jones family's special recipe.

Music was by singer songwriter Mike Medved, and the buffet was by Court Yard Catering and Specialties of Scottdale. For the second year in a row, Barb Stern handled carving and shredding the meat from the whole roasted pig served for dinner.

Seen: Bob and Sharyn Sekora, Sharon Bartolotta, Amy Faith, Kat Post, David Volpe, Linda Blum, Michaelene McWhinney, Eric and Michele Bononi, Barbara Ferrier, Jim Clayton andMary Catherine Motchar, Lou and Nancy Lazzaro, Vince and Sharon Schiavoni, John and Becky Halfhill and Lisa Hays, director of Westmoreland County Historical Society.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

