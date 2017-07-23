Out & About: West Overton Village and Museum holds it's second annual Blind Pig Party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anxiously watching a light rain fall on preparations for West Overton's Blind Pig Party on July 20, managing director Jessica Kadie-Barclay said she'd been monitoring the weather for weeks.

Her concerns, and those of administrative coordinator Aleasha Monroe and development coordinator Victoria Copenheaver, were all for naught, because as guests arrived, the clouds cleared, the temperature cooled and a rainbow formed behind the village distillery museum.

John Faith tends the gardens at West Overton that provided produce for the party, and he manages West Overton's distillery, which will begin producing whiskey this fall. Faith said the annual “country-style speakeasy” would help pay for final preparations, like water and electrical connections.

“I have all the permits,” Kadie-Barclay said. “I'm so excited about the rise of craft distilling and brewing, because at its core, it's an ag (agricultural) product. I think this craft movement can boost the economy of our rural communities.”

Featured beers were from Penn Brewing of Pittsburgh, All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield and Stoney's Brewing Co. Stoney's, now made in Latrobe, was represented by president Jon King and consultant Greg King, proud to be the fourth generation serving the Jones family's special recipe.

Music was by singer songwriter Mike Medved, and the buffet was by Court Yard Catering and Specialties of Scottdale. For the second year in a row, Barb Stern handled carving and shredding the meat from the whole roasted pig served for dinner.

Seen: Bob and Sharyn Sekora, Sharon Bartolotta, Amy Faith, Kat Post, David Volpe, Linda Blum, Michaelene McWhinney, Eric and Michele Bononi, Barbara Ferrier, Jim Clayton andMary Catherine Motchar, Lou and Nancy Lazzaro, Vince and Sharon Schiavoni, John and Becky Halfhill and Lisa Hays, director of Westmoreland County Historical Society.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.