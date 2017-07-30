Out & About: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region Rice-Tini Night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A martini is one thing, but a rice-tini is something else entirely.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region scored big when they came up with the idea for their signature summer fundraiser — a martini glass filled with fried rice and topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, mushrooms or veggies.

They also found the perfect location for the annual Rice-Tini Night that was held July 26: Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Greensburg.

The weather cooperated, too — just warm enough, sunny and not too humid.

The event provided the perfect kickoff for the organization's 60 Bigs in 60 Days, which CEO Kelli Belanger explained is an initiative to find 60 new mentors for children on the waiting list, wrapping up Sept. 23.

There also was a fun preview for the Sept. 11 annual golf outing — a beer pong-type game in which guests tried to bounce a golf ball into a hole for chances to win free entry into the outing and a DeLallo's gift basket.

Trying his hand was Regis Lazor, who was part of last year's winning foursome. Lazor gave credit to his partners, saying, “I was just along for laughs.”

Guest bartender teams were assembled by the Elliott Group, Integrity Retirement and Estate Advisors and Big Brothers solicitor Todd Turin and his sister Kristin Malie. On first shift were Sara Wilkinson and James Redding.

Greeters were Big Brothers staffers Becky Coccia, Ali Iezzi and Brittany Winwood. Dishing up rice-tinis were Robokyo co-owner Natty Bodnar and server Mariah Burrows.

Seen: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region board member Lauren Schneider, Vandye Nelson, Kevin and Jeanie Bock, Debbie Salopek, Woody and Bonnie Weissinger, Scott and Gloria Brown, Phil and Marie Eckhardt, Big Sister Natalie Shoff, Jim and Linda Morris, Edward and Christine Gieselman, LaJennifer Lacombe, Terilyn Yamber and Kerrie Pelliccione with daughter Lily.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.