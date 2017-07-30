Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region Rice-Tini Night
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region program director Becky Coccia, board member Lauren Schneider and CEO Kelli Belanger pose during Rice-Tini Night at Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Greensburg.
Kyle Hodges
Phil and Marie Eckhardt and Gloria and Scott Brown visit during the July 26 Rice-tini Night at Robokyo.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
Rice-tini Night bartenders Sara Wilkinson and James Redding.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
Big Sister Natalie Shoff (center), with Linda and Jim Morris, enjoys some Robokyo sushi during Rice-tini Night.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
Robokyo co-owner Natty Bodnar and server Mariah Burrows dish up Rice-tinies for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
Vandye Nelson (center), co-owner of 60 Minute Missions Escape Room in Greensburg, poses with BBBSLR special events director Ali Iezzi and mentoring coordinator Brittany Winwood.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
Rice-tini Night guests Kerrie Pelliccione and daughter Lily Pelliccione, 3.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
Kevin and Jeanie Bock and Debbie Salopek brought a team of bartenders from Integrity Retirement and Estate Advisors to Rice-tini Night.
Kyle Hodges
Kerrie Pelliccione and Lily, 3, Pelliccione pose at the Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Greensburg on July 26th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Becky Coccia, the Big Brothers Big Sisters program director, Lauren Schneider, a board member, and Kelli Belanger, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel region pose at the Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Greensburg on July 26th, 2017.

A martini is one thing, but a rice-tini is something else entirely.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region scored big when they came up with the idea for their signature summer fundraiser — a martini glass filled with fried rice and topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, mushrooms or veggies.

They also found the perfect location for the annual Rice-Tini Night that was held July 26: Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Greensburg.

The weather cooperated, too — just warm enough, sunny and not too humid.

The event provided the perfect kickoff for the organization's 60 Bigs in 60 Days, which CEO Kelli Belanger explained is an initiative to find 60 new mentors for children on the waiting list, wrapping up Sept. 23.

There also was a fun preview for the Sept. 11 annual golf outing — a beer pong-type game in which guests tried to bounce a golf ball into a hole for chances to win free entry into the outing and a DeLallo's gift basket.

Trying his hand was Regis Lazor, who was part of last year's winning foursome. Lazor gave credit to his partners, saying, “I was just along for laughs.”

Guest bartender teams were assembled by the Elliott Group, Integrity Retirement and Estate Advisors and Big Brothers solicitor Todd Turin and his sister Kristin Malie. On first shift were Sara Wilkinson and James Redding.

Greeters were Big Brothers staffers Becky Coccia, Ali Iezzi and Brittany Winwood. Dishing up rice-tinis were Robokyo co-owner Natty Bodnar and server Mariah Burrows.

Seen: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region board member Lauren Schneider, Vandye Nelson, Kevin and Jeanie Bock, Debbie Salopek, Woody and Bonnie Weissinger, Scott and Gloria Brown, Phil and Marie Eckhardt, Big Sister Natalie Shoff, Jim and Linda Morris, Edward and Christine Gieselman, LaJennifer Lacombe, Terilyn Yamber and Kerrie Pelliccione with daughter Lily.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

