Out & About

Out & About: Garden and Civic Center shows the art of Manjushree Roy
Dawn Law | Monday, July 31, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Roy family, (from left), Suby, Simone, 11 and , Manjushree, exhibiting artist, gather for a photo during the opening reception for an exhibit of artworks, (shown back), by North Huntingdon artist Manjushree Roy, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Friday evening, July 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lennie Fiore, of West Newton, and Naomi Dalesandro, of North Huntingdon, mingle while admiring the art, during the opening reception for an exhibit of artworks, (shown back), by North Huntingdon artist Manjushree Roy, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Friday evening, July 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Joe Watkoski, of North Huntingdon, admires the art during the opening reception for an exhibit of artworks by North Huntingdon artist Manjushree Roy, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Friday evening, July 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rajendra Jadhav joins his wife, Asawari Jadhav for a photo near a painting featuring Asawari, (shown back), during the opening reception for an exhibit of artworks by North Huntingdon artist Manjushree Roy, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Friday evening, July 28, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Luis Castillo, of West Mifflin, and Natalie Clementi, of North Huntingdon, admire the art during the opening reception for an exhibit of artworks by North Huntingdon artist Manjushree Roy, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Friday evening, July 28, 2017.

North Huntingdon artist Manjushree Roy says she has different connections to her models, but they all become characters in the stories her paintings tell.

When Roy snapped a picture of Asawari Jadhav with her sitar, she didn't know it was the first time Jadhav had played in public in 20 years.

“It was amazing, how it comes back,” Jadhav said, of her ability.

The result, a painting called “Through You,” won Best in Show at last year's Norwin Art Exhibit, and it depicts Jadhav playing as a shadowy Ravi Shankar looks on. Shankar, who passed away in 2012, was the Indian sitarist who taught George Harrison to play.

“Legends can't be legends if they only bask in their glory but don't hold our hands and guide us,” Roy said. “When I'm going through a struggle, I call upon the legends, and somehow things fall into place. They're working through me, guiding me, helping me.”

Jadhav and her husband, Raj, of Peters, came to the July 28 reception for Roy's show, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center through Aug. 18.

The painting “What Matters” radiates love between a woman and her child. The woman, a cousin to Roy's husband, Suby, connected with Roy because both the women had lost brothers at young ages.

“Life goes on,” Roy said. “Nothing stops. Nobody ever goes anywhere. Our body goes away, but that essence doesn't leave us. Because if they did, we wouldn't be able to continue as beautifully as we do.”

Suby Roy and the couple's daughter, Simone, 11, a subject of many of the paintings, attended the reception, along with Naomi Dalesandro, Joe and Lennie Fiore, Emil and Pat Suley, Joanne Popovich, Pat Vaughn, Arlene Pasinski and Joe Watkoski.

— Dawn Law

