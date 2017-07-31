Out & About: Garden and Civic Center shows the art of Manjushree Roy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Huntingdon artist Manjushree Roy says she has different connections to her models, but they all become characters in the stories her paintings tell.

When Roy snapped a picture of Asawari Jadhav with her sitar, she didn't know it was the first time Jadhav had played in public in 20 years.

“It was amazing, how it comes back,” Jadhav said, of her ability.

The result, a painting called “Through You,” won Best in Show at last year's Norwin Art Exhibit, and it depicts Jadhav playing as a shadowy Ravi Shankar looks on. Shankar, who passed away in 2012, was the Indian sitarist who taught George Harrison to play.

“Legends can't be legends if they only bask in their glory but don't hold our hands and guide us,” Roy said. “When I'm going through a struggle, I call upon the legends, and somehow things fall into place. They're working through me, guiding me, helping me.”

Jadhav and her husband, Raj, of Peters, came to the July 28 reception for Roy's show, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center through Aug. 18.

The painting “What Matters” radiates love between a woman and her child. The woman, a cousin to Roy's husband, Suby, connected with Roy because both the women had lost brothers at young ages.

“Life goes on,” Roy said. “Nothing stops. Nobody ever goes anywhere. Our body goes away, but that essence doesn't leave us. Because if they did, we wouldn't be able to continue as beautifully as we do.”

