Out & About: Bethlen Communities Hungarian Picnic offers tastes of the old country

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Paula Smolik Carson, the Hungarian Picnic on July 30 at the Bethlen Communities in Ligonier was more than just summertime fun.

It was a bittersweet homecoming for the Chagrin Falls, Ohio, resident who lived in the Bethlen Home orphanage between the ages of 4 to 10, from 1949 to 1955.

Carson, accompanied by husband Jack Carson and daughter Jennifer Carson, said she was cared for well and made good friends, so it was “fun, but sad to be away from family.”

The orphanage closed in 1979 and Bethlen is now a retirement community, but it has stayed close to the culture of its Hungarian-American founders. The annual picnic immerses residents and guests in the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the old country.

As the George Batyi Gypsy Strings played, people queued for a buffet meal of kolbasz and blood sausage, gulyas (goulash), langos (fried dough), palacsinta (fruit-filled crepes) and more.

Jason Kelly and Meredith Minkus served a pastry, known as “kurtoskalacs” in Hungarian and “trdelnik” in Slovak, from their Greensburg-based Steel City Chimneys food truck, as the Rev. Gabor Nitsch reminisced about eating the traditional treat in his native Transylvania.

Leslie Kastal fried thick slabs of bacon on the grill, while Carla Mowery and Louis Szep ladled goulash from a deep cast-iron cauldron.

In the Magyar Marketing booth, owner Elizabeth Szabo Vos and helpers Don Vos and Vicki Loesch peddled specialty foods, jewelry, mugs, clothing and even trips to Hungary.

A performance by the William Penn Association Magyar Folk Dancers topped off the afternoon.

Seen: Pittsburgh Hungarian restaurateur Alexander Jozsa Bodnar and Jennifer Vickers-Bodnar, Brandon Sarver, Teresa and Jeremy Barber, John and Roberta Graham, David and Alexis Kozak, Jan Best, Corey Ackerman, Becky Cain, Jarrod Ackerman, Jan Brubaker, Sue Hilf and event organizer Polly Benning.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.