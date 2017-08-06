Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About: Bethlen Communities Hungarian Picnic offers tastes of the old country
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Magdalene Ujvagi (left), an employee of Bethlen Communities heritage center, joins event chair Polly Benning and Sue Hilf, an employee of Bethlen Communities independent living, for a photo during the annual Hungarian picnic, held at Bethlen Communities in Ligonier on July 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Christian and Eszter Szajko of Pittsburgh and their children, Hannah, 8, and Christian, 2, enjoy the annual Hungarian picnic at Bethlen Communities in Ligonier on July 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jack and Paula Carson of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and daughter Jennifer Carson, of Roaming Shores, Ohio, gather for a photo during the annual Hungarian picnic at Bethlen Communities in Ligonier on July 30, 2017. Paula Carson lived in the Bethlen orphanage between 1949 and 1955.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Mark Werner and Ann Donovan, Bethlen Communities director of nursing, tend the grill at the annual Hungarian picnic at Bethlen Communities in Ligonier on July 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Anne Musser of Hollidaysburg and Janos Basci of Nanty Glo pose for a photo during the annual Hungarian picnic at Bethlen Communities in Ligonier July 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(From left) Toni Lappa, Vivian Dawson, Madison Dawson, 5, and Eugene Zsiros, all of Uniontown, fill their plates at the annual Hungarian picnic at Bethlen Communities in Ligonier on July 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Szep stirs the Hungarian goulash , during the annual Hungarian picnic at Bethlen Communities in Ligonier on July 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Sisters Margaret Parrish, 13, and Christiana Parrish, 12, help Bethlen Communities hospitality and housekeeping employee Rhonda Barkley (center) make crepes during the annual Hungarian picnic on July 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Don Vos and Liz Szabo Vos staff their Magyar Marketing booth during the annual Hungarian picnic at Bethlen Communities in Ligonier on July 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Siblings Akos Szep (left), 8, and Melania Szep, 9, blow bubbles during the annual Hungarian picnic at Bethlen Communities in Ligonier on July 30, 2017.

For Paula Smolik Carson, the Hungarian Picnic on July 30 at the Bethlen Communities in Ligonier was more than just summertime fun.

It was a bittersweet homecoming for the Chagrin Falls, Ohio, resident who lived in the Bethlen Home orphanage between the ages of 4 to 10, from 1949 to 1955.

Carson, accompanied by husband Jack Carson and daughter Jennifer Carson, said she was cared for well and made good friends, so it was “fun, but sad to be away from family.”

The orphanage closed in 1979 and Bethlen is now a retirement community, but it has stayed close to the culture of its Hungarian-American founders. The annual picnic immerses residents and guests in the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the old country.

As the George Batyi Gypsy Strings played, people queued for a buffet meal of kolbasz and blood sausage, gulyas (goulash), langos (fried dough), palacsinta (fruit-filled crepes) and more.

Jason Kelly and Meredith Minkus served a pastry, known as “kurtoskalacs” in Hungarian and “trdelnik” in Slovak, from their Greensburg-based Steel City Chimneys food truck, as the Rev. Gabor Nitsch reminisced about eating the traditional treat in his native Transylvania.

Leslie Kastal fried thick slabs of bacon on the grill, while Carla Mowery and Louis Szep ladled goulash from a deep cast-iron cauldron.

In the Magyar Marketing booth, owner Elizabeth Szabo Vos and helpers Don Vos and Vicki Loesch peddled specialty foods, jewelry, mugs, clothing and even trips to Hungary.

A performance by the William Penn Association Magyar Folk Dancers topped off the afternoon.

Seen: Pittsburgh Hungarian restaurateur Alexander Jozsa Bodnar and Jennifer Vickers-Bodnar, Brandon Sarver, Teresa and Jeremy Barber, John and Roberta Graham, David and Alexis Kozak, Jan Best, Corey Ackerman, Becky Cain, Jarrod Ackerman, Jan Brubaker, Sue Hilf and event organizer Polly Benning.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

