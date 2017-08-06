Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Rain doesn't stop St. Vincent Summer Theatre Cabaret
Dawn Law | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
(from left), John Szalewicz, of Unity Township, and Florence Gradisek, of Herminie, pose for a photo while at the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Cabaret, following the opening night of 'My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra', held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Friday evening, August 4, 2107.
Saint Vincent College student, Josh Shivetts, (center), serves hot dogs to (from left), Judy and Walt Regula, of Latrobe, during the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Cabaret, following the opening night of 'My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra', held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Friday evening, August 4, 2107.
Saint Vincent College student, Paige Forrai, of Latrobe, serves hot dogs to guests, during the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Cabaret, following the opening night of 'My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra', held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Friday evening, August 4, 2107.
Cast members, (from left), Lara Hayhurst, of New York City, Allan Snyder, of Cranberry, Blair Alexis Brown, of New York City, and Eddie Brandt, of Lawrenceville, NJ, gather for a photo during the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Cabaret, following the opening night of 'My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra', held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Friday evening, August 4, 2107.
(from left), Harley Allen, a veteran Saint Vincent College Theatre performer, joins Amy Tercek, of Johnstown, and Saint Vincent Theatre artistic director, Greggory Brandt, for a photo during the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Cabaret, following the opening night of 'My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra', held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Friday evening, August 4, 2107.
(from left), Liz Brewer, (center), of Latrobe, joins, (from left), Bill and Elaine Wingard, of Derry, for a photo during the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Cabaret, following the opening night of 'My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra', held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Friday evening, August 4, 2107.

