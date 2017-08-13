Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Animal Friends of Westmoreland hosts jewelry/purse bash
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Claire Sartori (left), holding rescue dog Macy, joins Animal Friends of Westmoreland founder/president Candy Nelson and summer marketing intern Jenna Tarabek at the organization's jewelry and purse bash at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield on Aug. 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteers (from left), Wendy Fenton and Shelley Zamiskie pose with Pixie Mood purse, during the Animal Friends of Westmoreland jewelry and purse bash at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield on Aug. 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Animal Friends of Westmoreland founder/president Candy Nelson (right) assists volunteer Shelley Zamiskie with a Sabika necklace during the organization's jewelry and purse bash at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield on Aug. 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Nicole Rossman of Greensburg (left), Megan Cheek of Acme and Nicole Letrick of Greensburg shop for LuLaRoe leggings during the Animal Friends of Westmoreland jewelry and purse bash at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield on Aug. 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Ashley Tyszkiewicz of McKeesport (left), Elizabeth Pekny of Plum, volunteer Cindy Arblaster and Allie Mosser of Monroeville gather at the Animal Friends of Westmoreland jewelry and purse bash at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield on Aug. 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Amy Tiani (left) and Becki Hughan, both of Penn Towship, pose at the Animal Friends of Westmoreland jewelry and purse bash at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield on Aug. 9, 2017.

Updated 33 minutes ago

You can't say that Candy Nelson doesn't think big.

The founder/president of Animal Friends of Westmoreland is overseeing the creation of a 62-acre large animal sanctuary in Unity to complement the organization's Youngwood shelter.

A Dancing With the Celebrities fundraiser in April drew 750 supporters to Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

On Aug. 9, she welcomed supporters to a jewelry and purse bash at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield, which featured “the best selection of prizes we've ever had.”

“I'm so proud to be surrounded by 300 amazing women — and a few men — and thanks for selling out our event, our biggest one ever,” she said.

Nelson gave kudos for help with event planning to summer marketing intern Jenna Tarabek of Greensburg, a senior economics major at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland.

Special guest was Macy, a rescued black dachshund-spaniel mix with a white beard and paws. Macy sat calmly while being carried by volunteer Clair Sartori or while sitting on a chair, wagging her tail amidst the hubbub.

Other volunteers included Amy Sartori, Justine Long, Wendy McIlvaine, Paula Frey and Loree Karin.

Seen: Kim Seidel, Meredith Rottler, Bunnie Miller, Amy Drahusz, Dee Thomas, Dorothy Novak, Kathleen Himes, Kristina Rose, Melanie Steuernagel, Cindy Ankney, Dani Jo Cuthbert and Jessica Poole.

Also, Joan Murphy, Betty Lou Luketich, Ashley McCutcheon, Rose Snyder, Lisa Arnold, Shari Caldwell, Dana Fye, Karen Pallitto, Jennifer Badger and Laura McGuiggan.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.