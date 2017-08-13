Out & About: Animal Friends of Westmoreland hosts jewelry/purse bash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You can't say that Candy Nelson doesn't think big.

The founder/president of Animal Friends of Westmoreland is overseeing the creation of a 62-acre large animal sanctuary in Unity to complement the organization's Youngwood shelter.

A Dancing With the Celebrities fundraiser in April drew 750 supporters to Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

On Aug. 9, she welcomed supporters to a jewelry and purse bash at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield, which featured “the best selection of prizes we've ever had.”

“I'm so proud to be surrounded by 300 amazing women — and a few men — and thanks for selling out our event, our biggest one ever,” she said.

Nelson gave kudos for help with event planning to summer marketing intern Jenna Tarabek of Greensburg, a senior economics major at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland.

Special guest was Macy, a rescued black dachshund-spaniel mix with a white beard and paws. Macy sat calmly while being carried by volunteer Clair Sartori or while sitting on a chair, wagging her tail amidst the hubbub.

Other volunteers included Amy Sartori, Justine Long, Wendy McIlvaine, Paula Frey and Loree Karin.

Seen: Kim Seidel, Meredith Rottler, Bunnie Miller, Amy Drahusz, Dee Thomas, Dorothy Novak, Kathleen Himes, Kristina Rose, Melanie Steuernagel, Cindy Ankney, Dani Jo Cuthbert and Jessica Poole.

Also, Joan Murphy, Betty Lou Luketich, Ashley McCutcheon, Rose Snyder, Lisa Arnold, Shari Caldwell, Dana Fye, Karen Pallitto, Jennifer Badger and Laura McGuiggan.

— Shirley McMarlin