Out & About

Out & About: Strolling the Diamond in Ligonier
Dawn Law | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The 'Swing City' band, provides musical entertainment during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Ken Merusi, of Pittsburgh, sits in his 1964 Buick Electra, during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left, Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce executive assistant, Amber Carney, and executive director, Susan Grunstra, pose for a photo, during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Terry Barr and Jeff Craig, both with the Ligonier Fire Department, pose for a photo in a 1927 Cosmopolitan fire truck, Ligonier's first fire truck, during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), John Shaffer, of Ligonier, and Ron Rohall, of Ligonier, stop for a photo during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Brynne Barr, 14, of Ligonier, and Julia Collins, 14, of Ligonier, serve pieces of pie from the pie contest, during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jim and Darla Morgan, of Greensburg, enjoy ice cream, during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Janet Landry, of Ligonier, joins Mary Jane Mahoy, of Unity Township, for a photo with Mahoy's 1951 Ford, during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Layne Barr, 13, of Ligonier, and Megan Glista, 12, of Ligonier, sell raffle tickets for pies, during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Faith McDowell, 16, of Ligonier, poses for a photo near a 1956 Corvette, during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ann Woodall, and Jesse Green, both of Ligonier, pose for a photo near a 1957 Chevy, during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sarah and Eric Shearer, of North Huntingdon, dance to the music of 'Swing City', during 'The Stroll', presented by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, held in Ligonier on Friday evening, August 11, 2017.

People shopped, lounged in lawn chairs, munched on hot dogs grilled by Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, and admired the classic cars parked around the Diamond on Aug. 11 at the 15th annual Stroll in Ligonier.

“They're all walking around saying I used to have one of those. I still have one,” Ligonier resident Phil Light said of his 1969 Mercury Cougar. “One day, I'll fix it up and bring it.”

Phil's wife, Gladys, roamed about with Ligonier Valley High School's Class of 1962, which incorporated the Stroll into their reunion plans.

Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director Susan Grunstra said it was a fun night for all ages to come to town.

“If you're brave, you dance in the dance contest, or just dance in the street,” she said.

And dance they did to Swing City, led by Dan Perich, performing on the Diamond with band members Greg Maiacco, Jennifer Shuty, Jim Bilitski, Father George Johnson, Andy Heinze and Jeremy Kosmac.

Ligonier Valley Education Trust's pie baking contest was judged by Ligonier Creamery's Dave Gehlman, with Naomi Neiderhiser and Pat Piper.

Grand prize winner Mary Matson took home $100. First place was Cheri Massimo, second was Pat Gigliotti and third was Helen Monticue. Winners in the children's contest were Brooklyn Springer and Matthew Matson.

The Stroll's committee members were Art and Cheryl McMullen, Ralph Bennett, Rick Flickinger and Tom King.

Seen: Amber Carney, Arlene Lowry, J. Dustin Barr, Ginny Bennett, Terry Graft andLinda Brown, Rich Lopretto and Phyllis Bertok, Ernie and Ruthann Sistek, Ron Rohall, John Shaffer andYvonne Stack, with her border collie puppy, Lilly.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

