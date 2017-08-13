Out & About: Strolling the Diamond in Ligonier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People shopped, lounged in lawn chairs, munched on hot dogs grilled by Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, and admired the classic cars parked around the Diamond on Aug. 11 at the 15th annual Stroll in Ligonier.

“They're all walking around saying I used to have one of those. I still have one,” Ligonier resident Phil Light said of his 1969 Mercury Cougar. “One day, I'll fix it up and bring it.”

Phil's wife, Gladys, roamed about with Ligonier Valley High School's Class of 1962, which incorporated the Stroll into their reunion plans.

Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director Susan Grunstra said it was a fun night for all ages to come to town.

“If you're brave, you dance in the dance contest, or just dance in the street,” she said.

And dance they did to Swing City, led by Dan Perich, performing on the Diamond with band members Greg Maiacco, Jennifer Shuty, Jim Bilitski, Father George Johnson, Andy Heinze and Jeremy Kosmac.

Ligonier Valley Education Trust's pie baking contest was judged by Ligonier Creamery's Dave Gehlman, with Naomi Neiderhiser and Pat Piper.

Grand prize winner Mary Matson took home $100. First place was Cheri Massimo, second was Pat Gigliotti and third was Helen Monticue. Winners in the children's contest were Brooklyn Springer and Matthew Matson.

The Stroll's committee members were Art and Cheryl McMullen, Ralph Bennett, Rick Flickinger and Tom King.

Seen: Amber Carney, Arlene Lowry, J. Dustin Barr, Ginny Bennett, Terry Graft andLinda Brown, Rich Lopretto and Phyllis Bertok, Ernie and Ruthann Sistek, Ron Rohall, John Shaffer andYvonne Stack, with her border collie puppy, Lilly.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.