Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Art Center members' picnic

Dawn Law
Dawn Law | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Bill Hoffman (left) joins Bob Majcher and hosts Renie and Don Pollock at the grill during the Greensburg Art Center's annual members picnic, held at the Pollock's Unity home on Aug. 13, 2017.
Jim Andrews (left), Keith Kelly and Richard Stoner attend the Greensburg Art Center's annual members picnic on Aug. 13, 2017.
Helen Thorne and Jerry Scorpion fill plates at Greensburg Art Center's annual members picnic on Aug. 13, 2017.
Chuck Fields and Alexandra Naples, aka Lovebettie entertain at the Greensburg Art Center's annual members picnicat the Pollock home in Unity on Aug. 13, 2017.
James Kuhns and Sarah Hunter attend the Greensburg Art Center's annual members picnicat the Pollock home in Unity on Aug. 13, 2017.
Greensburg Art Center offers the opportunity to learn and make friends doing all things art, and its members know how to throw a party.

There were six pies and eight kinds of beer at the annual member's picnic Aug. 13 at the home of Don and Renie Pollock in Unity, which offers a panoramic view of the fields and ridges outside Latrobe.

In previous years, guests painted the landscape, but this year, they were entertained by the music of Chuck “C.T.” Fields and Alexandra Naples, a husband and wife who met at Seton Hill University and fell in love writing music.

Rolling Stone calls their group, Lovebettie, a “Band to Watch,” but locals already know Naples' giant grin, flaming hair and powerful voice from their regular gigs. Under the name Willow Hill, the couple is writing and recording country music.

Renie Pollock, president of Greensburg Art Center, knows Alexandra and her mother, Pamela Naples, as art center members. Pamela teaches one-stroke wine glass painting, and Alexandra is a fine pottery artist.

Lovebettie typically performs at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware during August, Pollock said. “But this year, she happened to be around.”

Don Pollock grilled hamburgers and hot dogs while Renie made sure everyone felt welcome and piled their plates with food.

Both thanked artist Sarah Hunter and her husband, James Kuhns, for their help coordinating the event.

Seen: Sue Pollins, Bill and Bonnie Hoffman, Bob and Pat Majcher, Cheryl Kirsch, Suzanne Kapusta, Pam Cooper, Gloria Gonzalez, Jerry Scorpion, Bob and Ellen Piper, Cathy Rosensteel, Helen Thorne and Bill and Sue Kiren.

— Dawn Law

