Out & About

Out & About: Whoa Nellie! Watershed association throws party

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
WHOA NELLIE: The Copper Watch band, (from left), Valerie Simko, Dave Glasser and Corey Wood, provide musical entertainment for guests, during the first annual Jacobs Creek Watershed Association HEADWATERS Party, held at the Brown family farm, 'Whoa Nellie Dairy', in Acme on Saturday evening. The event featured a buffet picnic style dinner, wine, beer, s'mores around a bonfire, a corn maze and bluegrass musical entertainment. The Whoa Nellie farm is the actual start of the water that becomes Jacobs Creek.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHOA NELLIE: (from left), Amy and Bob DeaVer, join Sara Shoemaker Brown, for a photo during the first annual Jacobs Creek Watershed Association HEADWATERS Party, held at the Brown family farm, 'Whoa Nellie Dairy', in Acme on Saturday evening. The event featured a buffet picnic style dinner, wine, beer, s'mores around a bonfire, a corn maze and bluegrass musical entertainment. The Whoa Nellie farm is the actual start of the water that becomes Jacobs Creek.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHOA NELLIE: (from left), Tom and Janet Keller, of New Stanton, pose for a photo during the first annual Jacobs Creek Watershed Association HEADWATERS Party, held at the Brown family farm, 'Whoa Nellie Dairy', in Acme on Saturday evening. The event featured a buffet picnic style dinner, wine, beer, s'mores around a bonfire, a corn maze and bluegrass musical entertainment. The Whoa Nellie farm is the actual start of the water that becomes Jacobs Creek.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHOA NELLIE: Lisa Whoric, of Scottdale, enjoys an ear of corn, during the first annual Jacobs Creek Watershed Association HEADWATERS Party, held at the Brown family farm, 'Whoa Nellie Dairy', in Acme on Saturday evening. The event featured a buffet picnic style dinner, wine, beer, s'mores around a bonfire, a corn maze and bluegrass musical entertainment. The Whoa Nellie farm is the actual start of the water that becomes Jacobs Creek.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHOA NELLIE: Barn owners (from left), Mary Beth and Ben Brown, pose for a photo in front of the family farm, 'Whoa Nellie Dairy', during the first annual Jacobs Creek Watershed Association HEADWATERS Party, held at the Brown family farm in Acme on Saturday evening. The event featured a buffet picnic style dinner, wine, beer, s'mores around a bonfire, a corn maze and bluegrass musical entertainment. The Whoa Nellie farm is the actual start of the water that becomes Jacobs Creek.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHOA NELLIE: (from left), Chair of the recreation committee and Jacobs Creek Watershed Association board of directors, Stacey Magda, recreation committee member and board of directors, Barry Whoric, and executive director Annie Quinn, gather for a photo in front of the Brown family farm, 'Whoa Nellie Dairy', during the first annual Jacobs Creek Watershed Association HEADWATERS Party, held at the Brown family farm in Acme on Saturday evening. The event featured a buffet picnic style dinner, wine, beer, s'mores around a bonfire, a corn maze and bluegrass musical entertainment. The Whoa Nellie farm is the actual start of the water that becomes Jacobs Creek.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jacobs Creek Watershed Association held its Headwaters Party on Aug. 19 at Whoa Nellie Dairy Farm, Acme.

