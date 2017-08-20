Out & About: St. Benedict Education Foundation's Sunset at the Barn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Call it divine intervention.

For the second straight year, a wicked thunderstorm threatened the St. Benedict Education Foundation's Sunset at the Barn, which is held on the patio of the education barn at the Winnie Palmer Nature Center at St. Vincent College in Unity.

Luckily, the reception is preceded by Mass, and a little prayer never hurts.

So on Aug. 19, the clouds rolled away and the sun reappeared in time for attendees to gather outdoors for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, socializing and music by saxophonist James Boggs.

The annual soiree raises funds for scholarships for monks and nuns from third world countries to study at Sant' Anselmo, an international Benedictine university in Rome.

Traveling north from Bluffton, S.C., for the event was Harry Haslam, new chairman of the foundation's board.

Committee members included foundation president Father Benoit Alloggia, along with Carolyn Backus, Jack and MaryAnn Cherubini, Angelo and Pam DeMezza, Bernadette Domenic, Carmen Eisaman, Jim and Maureen Laffey, Lisa Poole, Malinda Sherid and Clyde and Janelle Snyder.

Seen: Carl Eisaman, Mike Backus, Chuck and Nancy Anderson, Eric and Michele Bononi, Jerry and Mary Frances DeFabo, Barbara Griffin, Carmen and Paula Pedicone, John Sherid, Richard and Joanna Stillwagon, Don and Rosemary Tarosky and Paul and Donna Urhinek.