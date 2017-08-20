Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: St. Benedict Education Foundation's Sunset at the Barn

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Darlene and Dale Latimer, pose for a photo at the annual Sunset at the Barn, hosted by the Saint Benedict Education Foundation, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 19, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Committee member, Carolyn Backus, joins Carolyn and Joe D'Astolfo for a photo, at the annual Sunset at the Barn, hosted by the Saint Benedict Education Foundation, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 19, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members, (from left), Maureen and Jim Laffey, pose for a photo, at the annual Sunset at the Barn, hosted by the Saint Benedict Education Foundation, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 19, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members, (from left), Janelle and Clyde Snyder, join Bernadette Domenic for a photo, at the annual Sunset at the Barn, hosted by the Saint Benedict Education Foundation, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 19, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members, (from left), Carmen Eisaman, Angelo DeMezza, Father Benoit Alloggia, O.S.B., president, Saint Benedict Education Foundation, and Pam DeMezza, gather for a photo at the annual Sunset at the Barn, hosted by the Saint Benedict Education Foundation, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 19, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lou Falbo, Harry Haslam, Saint Benedict Education Foundation board chairman, and Karl Eisaman, gather for a photo at the annual Sunset at the Barn, hosted by the Saint Benedict Education Foundation, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 19, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dolores Viverette, Father Justin Nolan, O.S.B., and Dr. Frank Viverette, gather for a photo at the annual Sunset at the Barn, hosted by the Saint Benedict Education Foundation, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 19, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing S&T Bank, (from left), John Kline, Michael Succheralli, Janeen Moffa and her guest, Chris Campbell, gather for a photo at the annual Sunset at the Barn, hosted by the Saint Benedict Education Foundation, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 19, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Joe Schweinberg and Mary Lou McLaughlin, join Br. Norman Hipps, O.S.B., president of Saint Vincent College, for a photo at the annual Sunset at the Barn, hosted by the Saint Benedict Education Foundation, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 19, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 51 minutes ago

Call it divine intervention.

For the second straight year, a wicked thunderstorm threatened the St. Benedict Education Foundation's Sunset at the Barn, which is held on the patio of the education barn at the Winnie Palmer Nature Center at St. Vincent College in Unity.

Luckily, the reception is preceded by Mass, and a little prayer never hurts.

So on Aug. 19, the clouds rolled away and the sun reappeared in time for attendees to gather outdoors for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, socializing and music by saxophonist James Boggs.

The annual soiree raises funds for scholarships for monks and nuns from third world countries to study at Sant' Anselmo, an international Benedictine university in Rome.

Traveling north from Bluffton, S.C., for the event was Harry Haslam, new chairman of the foundation's board.

Committee members included foundation president Father Benoit Alloggia, along with Carolyn Backus, Jack and MaryAnn Cherubini, Angelo and Pam DeMezza, Bernadette Domenic, Carmen Eisaman, Jim and Maureen Laffey, Lisa Poole, Malinda Sherid and Clyde and Janelle Snyder.

Seen: Carl Eisaman, Mike Backus, Chuck and Nancy Anderson, Eric and Michele Bononi, Jerry and Mary Frances DeFabo, Barbara Griffin, Carmen and Paula Pedicone, John Sherid, Richard and Joanna Stillwagon, Don and Rosemary Tarosky and Paul and Donna Urhinek.

