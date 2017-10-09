Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Rolling Rock Hunt members gather for blessing

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 12:39 a.m.
TALLY-HO: (from left), Field master, Nancy Everson, enjoys a glass of port, while waiting for the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at Pat and Jacqui Tiani's Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing by Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TALLY-HO: Huntsman, Mark Stickley, gathers the hounds at the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at Pat and Jacqui Tiani's Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing by Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TALLY-HO: Riders and their horses participate in the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at Pat and Jacqui Tiani's Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing by Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TALLY-HO: (from left), Hosts, Pat and Jacqui Tiani, pose for a photo during the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at their Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing by Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TALLY-HO: (front), Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, offers the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at Pat and Jacqui Tiani's Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TALLY-HO: (from left), Rolling Rock pony club member, and junior hunt member, Maggie Ranier, 11, and her brother, Benny, 9, a pony club member, wait for the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at Pat and Jacqui Tiani's Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing by Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TALLY-HO: Ray Speicher waits for the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at Pat and Jacqui Tiani's Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing by Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TALLY-HO: Hunt master, Sophie Mellon, welcomes riders to the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at Pat and Jacqui Tiani's Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing by Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TALLY-HO: (from left), Komron Maknoon and Marcie Turjan, enjoy a glass of port, while waiting for the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at Pat and Jacqui Tiani's Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing by Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
TALLY-HO: (from left), Field master, Will Burkland, Carolyn Rizzo and field master, Nancy Everson, gather for the annual blessing of the Rolling Rock Hunt, held at Pat and Jacqui Tiani's Ligonier township home on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Riders enjoyed Stirrup Cup refreshments, then gathered along with horses and hounds, for the blessing by Rev. James Simons of St. Michael's of the Valley, before flights departed for the hunt.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
