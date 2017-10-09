Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Walks takes steps against breast cancer

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 12:36 a.m.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: Walk supporters, (from left), Laura Waymack and Sally Arthurs, pose for a photo at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: The Greensburg Salem drumline performs at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: (from left), Anna Rivardo, of Greensburg, joins her mother, Anna Marie Rivardo, of Jeannette, a survivor, and her sister, April Parsons, of Jeannette, also a survivor, for a photo at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: Breast cancer survivor, Kathy Hecker, (right), embraces her son, Shane Hecker, 11, during a tribute given at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: Members of team Puppy Patrol, (from left), Kassy Augustine, Renee White, Debbie Piper, survivor, and Jordan Sam, all of Latrobe, gather for a photo at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: Breast cancer survivors gather on the Island Stage and sing celebration together, during the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: Supporters, (from left), Audra Clark, of Latrobe, an Mandi Brown, of Stahlstown, with her dog 'Digger', topped in pink, participate in the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: (from left), Brian Lape, Vicki Lape,(survivor), Ruthanne Lizza, and Mike Walters, gather for a photo at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: April Parsons, of Jeannette, a breast cancer survivor, walks in celebration of her mom and herself, and in memory of her aunt, at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: Breast cancer survivors, (from left), April Parsons, of Jeannette, Anna Marie Rivardo, of Jeannette and Toni Miller, of Grapeville, sing along with fellow survivors at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: Breast cancer survivors, (from left), Kelly Miller, of Mt. Pleasant, and Miny Ohler, of Jeannette, membes of the Pink Ribbon Friends Breast Cancer Group, offer each other support at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
WESTMORELAND WALKS: Westmoreland Walks board members, (from left), Kathy Brown, president, Connie Tamewitz, reporting secretary, Cheryl McMullen, treasurer, and Cricket Rizzo, vice president, gather for a photo at the 16th annual Westmoreland Walks: Taking Steps Against Breast Cancer event, held at Twin Lakes park on Saturday morning, October 7, 2017. Both teams and individuals participated in the event. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and proceeds also benefit the Westmoreland Walks, Inc. Pink Ribbon Scholarship, Spa Serenity Day and the Pink Angel Fund, a fund to help families experiencing hardships due to breast cancer.
