O&A: Women in NAACP fashion show caters to 'Guys and Dolls'

It was 80 degrees outside, but it was cool inside the Ramada Greensburg on Oct. 7 for the WIN “Guys and Dolls” Fall Fashion Show.

Sponsored by the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP, the runway featured ladies and gents in classy, sassy clothes designed to get everyone feeling good about fall.

Fashions came courtesy of Maurice Gingham, Mo' Reese Clothing; Veda Weathers, That's Sharp Boutique; Kevin Miscik, Lapel's, A Fine Men's Clothier; and Kelly Washington, Personal Collection.

The luncheon and show were a 90th birthday treat for Ida Maloney of North Versailles, accompanied by Connie Bridgeman.

“She's always jazzy,” said event co-chairwoman and NAACP Branch President Ruth Tolbert of the birthday girl.

The Rev. Debra Mason took a spin at the dais in the midst of her emcee duties, showing off her own bold print dress topped by a canary yellow sweater.

Event committee members included co-chairwoman Norma Skillings, Adrienne Russell, Marilyn Fox Lewis and Denise Holmes.

Show proceeds will go to the WIN mission of helping women and children in need, scholarships to area college-bound students, and support for a mobile food pantry program, area shelters and the YWCA of Westmoreland County.

Seen: Jerri Holts, Kathy Coles, Debbie Williams, Kathy Raunikar, Carolyn Falcon, Michelle Kuzma, Brenda Waltenbaugh, Marcy Sloneker, Ruth Woods, Lurene Moore, Marguerite Rollins, Chris Dibattista, James and Carolyn Berger, Barbara Ferrier, Natalie Coles, Denise Baker, Colleen Ryan, Sharon Sparks, Linda West, Dr. Robin Sims, Mary Simpson and Vera Phipps.

