Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

O&A: Women in NAACP fashion show caters to 'Guys and Dolls'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
Tina Aiken models a casual outfit for guests at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Tina Aiken models a casual outfit for guests at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Renee Gilliard models a colorful casual selection at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Renee Gilliard models a colorful casual selection at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Thomasina (TC) Skillings models a jacket for guests, at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Thomasina (TC) Skillings models a jacket for guests, at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Brenda Mise takes the runway at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Brenda Mise takes the runway at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
(from left), Jerry Skillings and Rod Little, pose for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jerry Skillings and Rod Little, pose for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
(from left), Jerri Holts, Mary Simpson and Vera Phipps, gather for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jerri Holts, Mary Simpson and Vera Phipps, gather for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
(from left), Michelle Kuzma, Brenda Waltenbaugh and Marcy Sloneker, gather for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Michelle Kuzma, Brenda Waltenbaugh and Marcy Sloneker, gather for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Committee members, (from left), Norma Skillings, WIN chairperson NAACP branch secretary, and Ruth Tolbert, NAACP branch president, join fashion show commentator, Rev. Debra Mason, NAACP branch 1st vice president, Greensburg-Jeannette and WIN, for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members, (from left), Norma Skillings, WIN chairperson NAACP branch secretary, and Ruth Tolbert, NAACP branch president, join fashion show commentator, Rev. Debra Mason, NAACP branch 1st vice president, Greensburg-Jeannette and WIN, for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
(from left), Ida Maloney and Connie Bridgeman, pose for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ida Maloney and Connie Bridgeman, pose for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Committee members, (from left), Adrienne Russell, Denise Holmes and Marilyn Fox Lewis, gather for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Committee members, (from left), Adrienne Russell, Denise Holmes and Marilyn Fox Lewis, gather for a photo at the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP 'Guys and Dolls' fall fashion show and luncheon, held at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2017.

Updated 17 minutes ago

It was 80 degrees outside, but it was cool inside the Ramada Greensburg on Oct. 7 for the WIN “Guys and Dolls” Fall Fashion Show.

Sponsored by the Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP, the runway featured ladies and gents in classy, sassy clothes designed to get everyone feeling good about fall.

Fashions came courtesy of Maurice Gingham, Mo' Reese Clothing; Veda Weathers, That's Sharp Boutique; Kevin Miscik, Lapel's, A Fine Men's Clothier; and Kelly Washington, Personal Collection.

The luncheon and show were a 90th birthday treat for Ida Maloney of North Versailles, accompanied by Connie Bridgeman.

“She's always jazzy,” said event co-chairwoman and NAACP Branch President Ruth Tolbert of the birthday girl.

The Rev. Debra Mason took a spin at the dais in the midst of her emcee duties, showing off her own bold print dress topped by a canary yellow sweater.

Event committee members included co-chairwoman Norma Skillings, Adrienne Russell, Marilyn Fox Lewis and Denise Holmes.

Show proceeds will go to the WIN mission of helping women and children in need, scholarships to area college-bound students, and support for a mobile food pantry program, area shelters and the YWCA of Westmoreland County.

Seen: Jerri Holts, Kathy Coles, Debbie Williams, Kathy Raunikar, Carolyn Falcon, Michelle Kuzma, Brenda Waltenbaugh, Marcy Sloneker, Ruth Woods, Lurene Moore, Marguerite Rollins, Chris Dibattista, James and Carolyn Berger, Barbara Ferrier, Natalie Coles, Denise Baker, Colleen Ryan, Sharon Sparks, Linda West, Dr. Robin Sims, Mary Simpson and Vera Phipps.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Related Content
Video: Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP fashion show caters to 'Guys and Dolls' 
Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP (WIN) hosted a "Guys and Dolls" Fall Fashion Show on Oct. 7 in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel. For full story, go ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.