Out & About: Westmoreland Museum of American Art presents 'Timeless Perfection"

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An “incredible gift” given to The Westmoreland Museum of American Art is bringing recognition to 19th- and 20th-century American sculpture.

Patrons got a first look at “A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit — Gifts from Dr. Michael L. Nieland,” during an Oct. 7 opening at the Greensburg museum.

Chief curator Barbara Jones said the 57-piece collection, which represents the opulence of the Gilded Age, includes the work of a number of female artists, like Malvina Hofmann.

“We're very fortunate to get it,” Jones said. “It adds breadth and depth, and really does help us tell the story of American sculpture.”

Michael Nieland, at the reception with his wife, Lilli, is a retired dermatologist and dermatopathologist who was a clinical associate professor of pathology at the University of Pittsburgh for 30 years.

“The Westmoreland, with its devotion to American art, is a perfect fit for this collection. Our good fortune to have possessed these beautiful sculptures presents us with the opportunity and the obligation to pass them on,” Nieland said in his donor statement.

A catalogue written by art historian Bruce Weber accompanies the exhibition. Weber was at the reception with his wife, Joanne.

Support for the show, which runs through Dec. 31, was provided by the Richard C. von Hess Foundation and the Hillman Exhibition Fund of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

Seen: Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Judith O'Toole, with Kevin O'Toole, David and Anne Genter, Doug Evans, Patrick Bochy, Paul and Diane Nickoloff, George and Ginnie Leiner, Harley Trice and Lea Simonds, Bruce and Cheryl Wolf, Debra Force, Cameron Shay, Joel Rosenkranz, Lulu Lippencott, Yeeha Chiu and Barbara Ferrier.