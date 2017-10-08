Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Museum of American Art presents 'Timeless Perfection"

Dawn Law
Dawn Law | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 10:20 p.m.
Guests David Genter, left and his wife Anne join Dr. Michael L. Nieland and his wife Lilli Nieland at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. The museum hosted the opening of "A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit"
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
Guests David Genter, left and his wife Anne join Dr. Michael L. Nieland and his wife Lilli Nieland at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. The museum hosted the opening of “A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit”
LuLu Lippincott,Curator with the Carnegie Museum of Art, center, talks with guests at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. The museum hosted the opening of "A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit"
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
LuLu Lippincott,Curator with the Carnegie Museum of Art, center, talks with guests at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. The museum hosted the opening of “A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit”
Surrounded by the work of sculptor Walter Kirtland Hancock: Westmoreland Museum of American Art's Chief Curator Barbara Jones, left, and Debra Force of New York's Force Art gallery. the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg hosted the opening of "A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit"
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
Surrounded by the work of sculptor Walter Kirtland Hancock: Westmoreland Museum of American Art’s Chief Curator Barbara Jones, left, and Debra Force of New York’s Force Art gallery. the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg hosted the opening of “A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit”
Guests relax on the veranda of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. The museum hosted the opening of "A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit"
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
Guests relax on the veranda of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. The museum hosted the opening of “A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit”
Bruce Weber, left, talks with museum Director/CEO Judith O'Toole at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. The museum hosted the opening of "A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit". Weber wrote the catalogue for the show.
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
Bruce Weber, left, talks with museum Director/CEO Judith O’Toole at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. The museum hosted the opening of “A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit”. Weber wrote the catalogue for the show.

Updated 14 hours ago

An “incredible gift” given to The Westmoreland Museum of American Art is bringing recognition to 19th- and 20th-century American sculpture.

Patrons got a first look at “A Timeless Perfection: American Figurative Sculpture in the Classical Spirit — Gifts from Dr. Michael L. Nieland,” during an Oct. 7 opening at the Greensburg museum.

Chief curator Barbara Jones said the 57-piece collection, which represents the opulence of the Gilded Age, includes the work of a number of female artists, like Malvina Hofmann.

“We're very fortunate to get it,” Jones said. “It adds breadth and depth, and really does help us tell the story of American sculpture.”

Michael Nieland, at the reception with his wife, Lilli, is a retired dermatologist and dermatopathologist who was a clinical associate professor of pathology at the University of Pittsburgh for 30 years.

“The Westmoreland, with its devotion to American art, is a perfect fit for this collection. Our good fortune to have possessed these beautiful sculptures presents us with the opportunity and the obligation to pass them on,” Nieland said in his donor statement.

A catalogue written by art historian Bruce Weber accompanies the exhibition. Weber was at the reception with his wife, Joanne.

Support for the show, which runs through Dec. 31, was provided by the Richard C. von Hess Foundation and the Hillman Exhibition Fund of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

Seen: Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Judith O'Toole, with Kevin O'Toole, David and Anne Genter, Doug Evans, Patrick Bochy, Paul and Diane Nickoloff, George and Ginnie Leiner, Harley Trice and Lea Simonds, Bruce and Cheryl Wolf, Debra Force, Cameron Shay, Joel Rosenkranz, Lulu Lippencott, Yeeha Chiu and Barbara Ferrier.

— Dawn Law

