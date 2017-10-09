Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Wine and Chocolate and safety for children

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 12:36 a.m.
Shara Saveikis, Don Graham and Michelle Bianco at Westmoreland Children First’s fourth annual Wine and Chocolate Gala. The event benefits the Westmoreland Children’s Bureau.
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
Children First board members at Westmoreland Children First’s fourth annual Wine and Chocolate Gala. The event benefits the Westmoreland Children’s Bureau. From left to right: Kitty Hricenak (secretary), Carol Zera (board member), Kathleen Daniele (president), Patty Quatrini (member), and Anita Leonard (member and event chair).
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
Children First. Westmoreland Children First board members and friends (left to right) Tina Wodzinski, Judy Mizikar, George Mizikar, Ruth Tolbert and Michelle Brant at the fourth annual Wine and Chocolate Gala. The event benefits the Westmoreland Children’s Bureau.
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
Children First Emcee Jennifer Miele thanks guests at Westmoreland Children First’s fourth annual Wine and Chocolate Gala. The event benefits the Westmoreland Children’s Bureau.
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
