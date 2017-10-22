Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Latest styles grace WCT FashionFusion runway

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
FINE FASHIONS: Event co-chairs Jane Church, Gail Follador and Danielle Shaffer-White with emcee Wendy Bell (second from left) at FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show on Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: Event co-chairs Jane Church, Gail Follador and Danielle Shaffer-White with emcee Wendy Bell (second from left) at FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show on Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: Sydney Molter modelstogs from Roxberry Boutique during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show on Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: Sydney Molter modelstogs from Roxberry Boutique during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show on Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: Mona Pappafava-Ray models clothing from Katwalk during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show on Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: Mona Pappafava-Ray models clothing from Katwalk during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show on Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: Colten Houser models a Sears suit during Fashion Fusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: Colten Houser models a Sears suit during Fashion Fusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: From left: Westmoreland Cultural Trust President Mike Langer with event committee members Peg Colosimo, Barb Genter and Magdelyn Vale at FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: From left: Westmoreland Cultural Trust President Mike Langer with event committee members Peg Colosimo, Barb Genter and Magdelyn Vale at FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: From left: Westmoreland Cultural Trust board members Keith Biskup, Barbara Ferrier and Jamie McHugh at FashionFusion, the trust's 13th annual runway fashion show on Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: From left: Westmoreland Cultural Trust board members Keith Biskup, Barbara Ferrier and Jamie McHugh at FashionFusion, the trust's 13th annual runway fashion show on Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: From left: Lois Allen of pop-up vendor Ice and Elegance assists shoppers Richelle Booth and Tina Sluss during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: From left: Lois Allen of pop-up vendor Ice and Elegance assists shoppers Richelle Booth and Tina Sluss during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: Josh Milan (right) and dancers welcome guests to FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: Josh Milan (right) and dancers welcome guests to FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: Luke Harster dances in the opening performance of FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: Luke Harster dances in the opening performance of FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: Missy Smeltz models a dress from Black Bunny during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: Missy Smeltz models a dress from Black Bunny during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: Billy Urbanik models a fashion from Lapels, A Fine Men's Clothier during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: Billy Urbanik models a fashion from Lapels, A Fine Men's Clothier during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
FINE FASHIONS: Renee Gilliard models an outfit from Pure Barre during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
FINE FASHIONS: Renee Gilliard models an outfit from Pure Barre during FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show held Oct. 18 in the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Updated 6 hours ago

Models wearing the latest styles from 15 area retailers took to the Palace Theatre stage Oct. 18 for FashionFusion, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show. Togs for snappy dressers of all ages ran the gamut from workout wear to fancy evening frocks. In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, emcee Wendy Bell gave a special nod to five of the models whose lives have been affected by the disease. The event kicked off with a VIP pre-party and wound down with an after-party with desserts and pop-up shopping opportunities. A Chic Fashion Find raffle offered 10 prize packages totaling more than $5,000. Fashion show proceeds benefit programs of both the trust and the downtown Greensburg theater, which it operates.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.