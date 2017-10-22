O&A: Animal Friends celebrates opening of sanctuary at Barnyard Ball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You've probably heard about the Backyard Brawl, but what about the Barnyard Ball?

That was the name given to the 12th annual auction gala and opening celebration for the new large animal sanctuary operated by Animal Friends of Westmoreland.

The rural romp drew more than 400 guests to the sanctuary property along Smiths Hill Road in Unity, backing up traffic about a half-mile to Route 30. Jeans, boots, flannel and cowboy hats were de rigueur.

Animal Friends founder Candy Nelson and her husband Dr. Reed Nelson pointed guests in the direction of food, drink, silent auction tables and stalls that already house a few calves and a couple of pink piglets. Bales of hay stood in for the traditional cookie table.

Cash Whitley and the Hard Luck Kings rocked out in the hayloft.

In addition to the existing structures, Candy Nelson said plans are to add another barn in the spring for horses.

Helping her to plan the sold-out event were committee members Cheri Klinchock, Bethany Morse and Jenna Tarabek.

Seen having a ball: Gretchen Nelson, Bob and April Gonze, Jason andMona Ray with daughterCaroline, Anthony andKristi Bompiani, Dennis and Jessica Rafferty, Sean Cassidy, Russ Dowie, Rege Klinchock, Joe andLisa Fredrick, Rodger andNancy Lewis, Dan and JoAnn Galbraith, David andJohnette DeRose, Dan andJoyce Prettiman, Gerald andWendy Bradish, Owen andDeborah Taylor andScott andKathy Tarabek.