Out & About

O&A: Animal Friends celebrates opening of sanctuary at Barnyard Ball

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
Volunteer, Brianna Ulery, gives a bottle to a holstein calf, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Gala committee, (from left), Bethany Morse, event committee and animal care manager, Cheri Klinchock, auction chairperson and volunteer, and Candy D. Nelson, event chairperson and board president/founder, gather for a photo at The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
One of the sanctuary piglets greeting guests during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
A calf named 'Buddha', one of the first sanctuary rescues, greeted admiring guests during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Scott Tarabek, of Irwin, Kelly Koshinsky, of Greensburg, and Kathy Tarabek, of Irwin, search for a lucky horse shoe, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Julie Sacriponte and Chris Mohler-King pose for a photo during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteers, (from left), Justine Long and Dave and Wendy Fenton, gather for a photo during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Joyce Rives, of Latrobe, Kathy Rafferty, of Latrobe, Jessica Rafferty, of Latrobe, and Kelly Barron,of Irwin, gather for a photo during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
A champagne toast celebration of Animal Friends Sanctuary, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteers, (from left), Sophia Roy and Brianna Ulery, pose for a photo while giving tours of the animals, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dr. Reed Nelson is the welcoming cowboy, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland 12th annual Auction Gala, Barnyard Ball, held at the Animal Friends Sanctuary in Unity Township on Friday evening, October 20, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
You've probably heard about the Backyard Brawl, but what about the Barnyard Ball?

That was the name given to the 12th annual auction gala and opening celebration for the new large animal sanctuary operated by Animal Friends of Westmoreland.

The rural romp drew more than 400 guests to the sanctuary property along Smiths Hill Road in Unity, backing up traffic about a half-mile to Route 30. Jeans, boots, flannel and cowboy hats were de rigueur.

Animal Friends founder Candy Nelson and her husband Dr. Reed Nelson pointed guests in the direction of food, drink, silent auction tables and stalls that already house a few calves and a couple of pink piglets. Bales of hay stood in for the traditional cookie table.

Cash Whitley and the Hard Luck Kings rocked out in the hayloft.

In addition to the existing structures, Candy Nelson said plans are to add another barn in the spring for horses.

Helping her to plan the sold-out event were committee members Cheri Klinchock, Bethany Morse and Jenna Tarabek.

Seen having a ball: Gretchen Nelson, Bob and April Gonze, Jason andMona Ray with daughterCaroline, Anthony andKristi Bompiani, Dennis and Jessica Rafferty, Sean Cassidy, Russ Dowie, Rege Klinchock, Joe andLisa Fredrick, Rodger andNancy Lewis, Dan and JoAnn Galbraith, David andJohnette DeRose, Dan andJoyce Prettiman, Gerald andWendy Bradish, Owen andDeborah Taylor andScott andKathy Tarabek.

— Shirley McMarlin

Related Content
Video: Animal Friends Sanctuary welcomes guests for benefit 
Founder Candy Nelson and a crew of volunteers welcomed 400 guests to an opening celebration and benefit auction on Oct. 20 at the new Animal ...
