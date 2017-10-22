Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About: Local beers dazzle at Westmoreland Community Action Bambrewzle

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
BAMBREWZLE: (from left), Jack Brown, director of Westmoreland Community Action, and Renee Mulroy, assistant manager of American Architectural Salvage, pose for a photo at the Westmoreland Community Action's third annual Bambrewzle beer tasting event, held at the American Architectural Salvage in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed beer tasting, food trucks and raffles at the event, which benefits programs of Westmoreland Community Action.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
BAMBREWZLE: (from left), Glenda Harlan, Tay Waltenbaugh, executive director of Westmoreland Community Action, and Steve Harlan, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland Community Action's third annual Bambrewzle beer tasting event, held at the American Architectural Salvage in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed beer tasting, food trucks and raffles at the event, which benefits programs of Westmoreland Community Action.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
BAMBREWZLE: (from left), Westmoreland Community Action's, (from left), Amanda McDivitt, planning specialist, Jennifer Kemerer, executive assistant, Michelle Kuzma, fiscal department, and Heather Patrick, human resource manager, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland Community Action's third annual Bambrewzle beer tasting event, held at the American Architectural Salvage in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed beer tasting, food trucks and raffles at the event, which benefits programs of Westmoreland Community Action.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
BAMBREWZLE: (from left), Dave Zilli, Chris Neurohr, Megan McIntyre and William White, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland Community Action's third annual Bambrewzle beer tasting event, held at the American Architectural Salvage in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed beer tasting, food trucks and raffles at the event, which benefits programs of Westmoreland Community Action.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
BAMBREWZLE: (from left), Jake Johnson, Penny Strahula, Heather Juliussen and Michael Powell, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland Community Action's third annual Bambrewzle beer tasting event, held at the American Architectural Salvage in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed beer tasting, food trucks and raffles at the event, which benefits programs of Westmoreland Community Action.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Don't be bamboozled by the name: Westmoreland Community Action's third annual Bambrewzle was a fun-filled party and beer-tasting event featuring 10 area breweries. The event took place Oct. 21 at American Architectural Salvage, a nonprofit building materials resale warehouse supported in part by WCA. Amid the lumber, furniture and fixtures, Bambrewzle included music, a cornhole contest, small games of chance, raffles and food trucks. There also was a sale of dog treats made from used beer grain, peanut butter, flour and eggs to benefit Somerset County Humane Society.

