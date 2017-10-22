O&A: The Westmoreland's Big Art Party offers a little of everything

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Acrobats. Pole dancing. Regular swing and electro-swing. Photo booth. Coloring wall. Sculpture.

There was all that and more at the second annual Big Art Party on Oct. 21 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, including music by the High and Mighty Brass Band and the genre-defying Two Tall Twins, Kierra Darshell's Drag Divas and even create-your-own desserts. If you couldn't find something to tickle your fancy, well, it was probably your own fault.

Suggested attire was “Black, White and YOU All Over,” and guests expressed themselves in everything from leather to glitter to feathers.

One thing you wouldn't have expected to see was Judy O'Toole, the museum's Richard M. Scaife director/CEO, picking some debris off the floor and clearing a table of discarded dishes — though maybe not surprising from someone whose 25-year tenure has taken The Westmoreland from a small, regional facility to a major player on the American art scene.

Event co-chairs were Pam andScott Kroh andCarolyn andMark Snyder. Presenting sponsors were Susie andRoy Dorrance andStrassburger, McKenna, Gutnick & Gefsky.

On the VIP guest list were museum board president Diana Jannetta and members Ellen Swank, Laura Gutnick, Armour Mellon, Martin O'Brien and Bruce Wolf.

Going big before they went home were chief curator Barbara Jones, Kevin O'Toole, Dr. Michael and Lilli Nieland, Caleb andMelissa Crousey, Art andCheryl McMullen, Chad andAmy Amond, Brother Norman Hipps, Eric and Michele Bononi, Rebecca Sexton, Kalissa Andre, Aubrey Worek, Keith andShirleah Kelly, Joanna Moyar andBrian McCall, Teri Bowes, Mary Lynn King, Josh andKary Milan, Claire Ertl, Randall Oaks and, from the Carnegie Museum of Art,Catherine Evans and Sarah Minnaert.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.