Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

O&A: The Westmoreland's Big Art Party offers a little of everything

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
Co-chairs, (from left), Pam and Scott Kroh, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Co-chairs, (from left), Pam and Scott Kroh, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
(from left), Debbie Glancy, of Greensburg, and Cheri Moreau, of Greensburg, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Debbie Glancy, of Greensburg, and Cheri Moreau, of Greensburg, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
(from left), Scott Lackl, Jon Amundson and Curt Smith, gather for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Scott Lackl, Jon Amundson and Curt Smith, gather for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
(from left), Claire Ertl, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, WMAA, and Randall K. Oaks, Event Manager, WMAA, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Claire Ertl, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, WMAA, and Randall K. Oaks, Event Manager, WMAA, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
(from left), Jessica Brooks, of Baldwin, joins Dominic and Amy Giallanbardo, of Butler, for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jessica Brooks, of Baldwin, joins Dominic and Amy Giallanbardo, of Butler, for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
(from left), Lilli and Michael Nieland pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lilli and Michael Nieland pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Co-chairs, (from left), Carolyn and Mark Snyder, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Co-chairs, (from left), Carolyn and Mark Snyder, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Amber McAlister participates in the 'Color Me In' wall, during The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Amber McAlister participates in the 'Color Me In' wall, during The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
(from left), Maria and Philip McCalister, of New Kensington, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Maria and Philip McCalister, of New Kensington, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Aubrey Worek, owner of FitnessEnvi, demonstrates movements on a hoop during The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Aubrey Worek, owner of FitnessEnvi, demonstrates movements on a hoop during The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kierra Darshell's Drag Divas, (from left), Miss Rianamation, Angelique Young and Keirra Darshell, gather for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kierra Darshell's Drag Divas, (from left), Miss Rianamation, Angelique Young and Keirra Darshell, gather for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
(from right), Dr. Chris Bellicini and his wife Jill, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Dr. Chris Bellicini and his wife Jill, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
(from left), Kevin O'Toole, Director of Facilities, WMAA, and Judith Hansen O'Toole, the Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, WMAA, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kevin O'Toole, Director of Facilities, WMAA, and Judith Hansen O'Toole, the Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, WMAA, pose for a photo at The Westmoreland's second annual Big Art Party held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Acrobats. Pole dancing. Regular swing and electro-swing. Photo booth. Coloring wall. Sculpture.

There was all that and more at the second annual Big Art Party on Oct. 21 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, including music by the High and Mighty Brass Band and the genre-defying Two Tall Twins, Kierra Darshell's Drag Divas and even create-your-own desserts. If you couldn't find something to tickle your fancy, well, it was probably your own fault.

Suggested attire was “Black, White and YOU All Over,” and guests expressed themselves in everything from leather to glitter to feathers.

One thing you wouldn't have expected to see was Judy O'Toole, the museum's Richard M. Scaife director/CEO, picking some debris off the floor and clearing a table of discarded dishes — though maybe not surprising from someone whose 25-year tenure has taken The Westmoreland from a small, regional facility to a major player on the American art scene.

Event co-chairs were Pam andScott Kroh andCarolyn andMark Snyder. Presenting sponsors were Susie andRoy Dorrance andStrassburger, McKenna, Gutnick & Gefsky.

On the VIP guest list were museum board president Diana Jannetta and members Ellen Swank, Laura Gutnick, Armour Mellon, Martin O'Brien and Bruce Wolf.

Going big before they went home were chief curator Barbara Jones, Kevin O'Toole, Dr. Michael and Lilli Nieland, Caleb andMelissa Crousey, Art andCheryl McMullen, Chad andAmy Amond, Brother Norman Hipps, Eric and Michele Bononi, Rebecca Sexton, Kalissa Andre, Aubrey Worek, Keith andShirleah Kelly, Joanna Moyar andBrian McCall, Teri Bowes, Mary Lynn King, Josh andKary Milan, Claire Ertl, Randall Oaks and, from the Carnegie Museum of Art,Catherine Evans and Sarah Minnaert.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Related Content
Video: Westmoreland Museum celebrates Big Art Party 
Guests relished in the "Black, White and YOU All Over" theme of the second annual Big Art Party, on Oct. 21 at The Westmoreland Museum ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.