Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival's Masquerade Ball

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
MASQUERADE: (from left), Diane Shrader, executive director, Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, joins board chairman, Mike Ginsburg, for a photo during the third annual Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Masquerade Ball, held at the Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, a mask contest, a candy corn game, a silent auction, raffle baskets and entertainment by Dan Kamin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MASQUERADE: Kevin Zilli poses for a photo wearing his mask, during the third annual Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Masquerade Ball, held at the Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, a mask contest, a candy corn game, a silent auction, raffle baskets and entertainment by Dan Kamin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MASQUERADE: (from left), Debbie and Scott Naeger, join Mike Geary and Kelly Ann Perkins for a photo, during the third annual Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Masquerade Ball, held at the Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, a mask contest, a candy corn game, a silent auction, raffle baskets and entertainment by Dan Kamin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MASQUERADE: (from left), Katie Provias, Samantha Mielo, Alli Kashery and Crystal Szogi, pose for a photo on the dance floor, during the third annual Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Masquerade Ball, held at the Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, a mask contest, a candy corn game, a silent auction, raffle baskets and entertainment by Dan Kamin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MASQUERADE: Board members, (from left), Jane and George Church, pose for a photo during the third annual Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Masquerade Ball, held at the Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, a mask contest, a candy corn game, a silent auction, raffle baskets and entertainment by Dan Kamin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MASQUERADE: Dan Kamin entertains guests by dancing a waltz with a life-size puppet, during the third annual Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Masquerade Ball, held at the Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, a mask contest, a candy corn game, a silent auction, raffle baskets and entertainment by Dan Kamin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MASQUERADE: Dan Kamin entertains guests by dancing a waltz with a life-size puppet, during the third annual Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Masquerade Ball, held at the Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening, October 21, 2017. Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, a mask contest, a candy corn game, a silent auction, raffle baskets and entertainment by Dan Kamin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival held its third annual Masquerade Ball on Oct. 21 at Latrobe Country Club.

