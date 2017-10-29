Out & About: Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau names its 2017 Champions of Tourism

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A recent USA Today poll listed four Western Pennsylvania spots in the commonwealth's top 10 tourist attractions. It's probably safe to assume that the work of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau had a hand in that.

The official marketing organization for Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties, the visitors bureau held its annual dinner and awards presentation on Oct. 25 in the Barn at Ligonier Valley.

Executive director Ann Nemanic announced the 2017 Champions of Tourism honorees:

• Tourism Pathfinder of the Year: Denise and Charles Gehringer, owners of Yoder's Guest House in Meyersdale, Somerset County.

• Tourism Employee of the Year: Matt Gault, assistant director of education at Fort Ligonier.

• Tourism Trailblazer of the Year: Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, which operates Fallingwater (No. 10 in the poll) and protects land in Ohiopyle State Park (No. 4), among its many conservation efforts. Accepting the award was conservancy Vice President and Fallingwater Director Lynda Waggoner.

Information shared at the dinner included that the visitor's bureau website, laurelhighlands.org , had 2 million page views in 2016.

The other area sites ranked in the poll: Flight 93 National Memorial (No. 6) and Carnegie Museum of Natural History (No. 9).

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.