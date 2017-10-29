Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Seton Hill's biennial 'Women in Art' exhibition

Dawn Law
Dawn Law | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Bruce Williams joins his wife, artist, Diana Williams, first place recipient, (art shown back), for a photo during the opening reception for 'Women in Art', a juried exhibition featuring women artists, held at the Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center in Greensburg on Thursday evening, October 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Seton Hill University seminar student, Victoria Michaels, joins artist, Eileen Sudzina, second place recipient, (artwork shown), for a photo during the opening reception for 'Women in Art', a juried exhibition featuring women artists, held at the Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center in Greensburg on Thursday evening, October 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Exhibiting artist, Tina Selanders Lake, third place recipient, (art shown back), joins Seton Hill University seminar student, Savannah Rice, for a photo during the opening reception for 'Women in Art', a juried exhibition featuring women artists, held at the Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center in Greensburg on Thursday evening, October 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Seton Hill University art history professor, Maureen Vissat Kochanek, joins exhibiting artist, Molly Zindash, and Seton Hill University student, Sarah Jo Wells, for a photo during the opening reception for 'Women in Art', a juried exhibition featuring women artists, held at the Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center in Greensburg on Thursday evening, October 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artist, Jennifer Costello, (center), talks to students about her art entry, (shown center), during the opening reception for 'Women in Art', a juried exhibition featuring women artists, held at the Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center in Greensburg on Thursday evening, October 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University seminar students, (from left), Georgie Shoop, Samantha Neff and Victoria Michaels, talk about their involvement in the show, during the opening reception for 'Women in Art', a juried exhibition featuring women artists, held at the Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center in Greensburg on Thursday evening, October 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Twelve students were responsible for curating the biennial “Women in Art” exhibition, on view through Nov. 21 in the Harlan Gallery in the Seton Hill University Arts Center in downtown Greensburg.

All are students in the Women in Art class taught by Maureen Vissat Kochanek at Seton Hill.

During an Oct. 26 reception, Vissat Kochanek said, historically, the education of female artists was “separate and unequal,” with little opportunity for them to show or sell work.

There were 187 submissions, and 57 were chosen for the exhibit. All demonstrated tremendous talent and variety in media, and freedoms not enjoyed by female predecessors.

“It was tough, as we had so many excellent submissions,” Vissat Kochanek said. “My students now know what it entails to support and celebrate women artists.”

Mingling with guests at the reception were students Sarah Baker, Victoria Michaels, Hope Moyer, Amanda Martella, Sam Neff, Marissa Stacy, Katie Wessel, Leah Riley, Savannah Rice, Georgie Shoop, Coral Overly and gallery intern Kirsten Sherick.

First-place winner was Diana Williams, for “Plimoth Wife.” Second place went to Eileen Sudzina, for “West Newton Hill East on 136,” and third went to Tina Selanders Lake, for “Into the Current.”

Honorable mentions went to Lydia Mack, Nancy Dalverny, Jessica Higo, Judy Manion and Paige Tibbe.

Seen: Gallery director Carol Brode, Fred and Rose Sovyak, Richard and Eileen Stoner, Shirleah Kelly and Doris Woods.

— Dawn Law

