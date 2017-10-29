Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Two legs and four beat a path to Humane Society's Whisker Walk

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Two legs or four, all were welcome in Twin Lakes Park on Oct. 28 for the annual Whisker Walk to benefit the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. Given the proximity to Halloween, many humans and animals alike took to the path in costume. The event kicked off with a little morning refreshment and wrapped up with prizes and plenty of treats for kids and pets, but no tricks.

WHISKER WALK: (from left), Derek Godwin and Lindsay English, and ranger, 'Izzy', participate in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: (from left), Derek Godwin and Lindsay English, and ranger, 'Izzy', participate in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: 'Sophie', a chihuahua owned by Deana Pastor, rolled out of bed in her curlers and robe for the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: 'Sophie', a chihuahua owned by Deana Pastor, rolled out of bed in her curlers and robe for the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: (from left), Megan Martina, and her 'hot dog', 'Maddie', and Christine Hines and her 'popcorn', 'Sadie', pose for a photo at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: (from left), Megan Martina, and her 'hot dog', 'Maddie', and Christine Hines and her 'popcorn', 'Sadie', pose for a photo at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: Linda Payne and her superdog, 'Kirby', pose for a photo at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: Linda Payne and her superdog, 'Kirby', pose for a photo at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: (from left), Cindy Gainer, Bill Matrisch and their miniature horse, 'Dolly May' are royalty at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: (from left), Cindy Gainer, Bill Matrisch and their miniature horse, 'Dolly May' are royalty at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: (from left), Derek Godwin and Lindsay English, and ranger, 'Izzy', participate in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: (from left), Derek Godwin and Lindsay English, and ranger, 'Izzy', participate in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: Scott Weaver and 'Rokee', are super heroes at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: Scott Weaver and 'Rokee', are super heroes at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: 'Pooh', Stacey Morrison, and her honey pot, 'Oreo', walk in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: 'Pooh', Stacey Morrison, and her honey pot, 'Oreo', walk in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: Lisa Pope and 'Willow', pair-up as 'Wonder Woman' at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: Lisa Pope and 'Willow', pair-up as 'Wonder Woman' at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: Four-year-old Eva Fleming, walks her skeleton, 'Rex', in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: Four-year-old Eva Fleming, walks her skeleton, 'Rex', in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: 'Rogue', a 3-month-old doberman, owned by Ashley Shoup, was a sweet little witch in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: 'Rogue', a 3-month-old doberman, owned by Ashley Shoup, was a sweet little witch in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
WHISKER WALK: Laurene Donnelly and her matching horse, 'The Mishka', participate in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
WHISKER WALK: Laurene Donnelly and her matching horse, 'The Mishka', participate in the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Whisker Walk, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday morning, October 28, 2017. Two and four-legged friends participated in the event which also included coffee, donuts, lunch and treats.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.