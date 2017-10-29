Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Tours reveal Hanna's Town by candlelight

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
HISTORY BY CANDLELIGHT: Volunteer, Bill Sheats, tends the bar in the Hanna's Town Tavern during the candlelight tours of Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township on Saturday evening, October 28, 2017. Three groups of tour-goers engaged in a taste of history by candlelight, as they toured the Hanna's Town museum shop, tavern, Klingensmith house and fort.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HISTORY BY CANDLELIGHT: Volunteer, Louise Bates, gives a tour through the Hanna's Town Tavern, during the candlelight tours of Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township on Saturday evening, October 28, 2017. Three groups of tour-goers engaged in a taste of history by candlelight, as they toured the Hanna's Town museum shop, tavern, Klingensmith house and fort.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HISTORY BY CANDLELIGHT: Interns from Greensburg Salem High School, (from left), Taylor Crystaloski and Colin Fullum, volunteer during the candlelight tours of Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township on Saturday evening, October 28, 2017. Three groups of tour-goers engaged in a taste of history by candlelight, as they toured the Hanna's Town museum shop, tavern, Klingensmith house and fort.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HISTORY BY CANDLELIGHT: Volunteers, (from left), Carol Sheats and Bryony Tillzey, portray bar wenches during the candlelight tours of Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township on Saturday evening, October 28, 2017. Three groups of tour-goers engaged in a taste of history by candlelight, as they toured the Hanna's Town museum shop, tavern, Klingensmith house and fort.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HISTORY BY CANDLELIGHT: (from left), Anita Zanke, Westmoreland County Historical Society library coordinator, Claudia Winter, volunteer, and Lisa C. Hayes, Westmoreland County Historical Society executive director, pose for a photo in the Hanna's Town museum shop, during the candlelight tours of Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township on Saturday evening, October 28, 2017. Three groups of tour-goers engaged in a taste of history by candlelight, as they toured the Hanna's Town museum shop, tavern, Klingensmith house and fort.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HISTORY BY CANDLELIGHT: (from left), Colleen Robinson and her son, Kipp, shop in the Hanna's Town museum shop, following their candlelight tour of Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township on Saturday evening, October 28, 2017. Three groups of tour-goers engaged in a taste of history by candlelight, as they toured the Hanna's Town museum shop, tavern, Klingensmith house and fort.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HISTORY BY CANDLELIGHT: A jack-o-lantern shines bright on the pillory at Hanna's Town, during the candlelight tours of Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township on Saturday evening, October 28, 2017. Three groups of tour-goers engaged in a taste of history by candlelight, as they toured the Hanna's Town museum shop, tavern, Klingensmith house and fort.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Three sold-out tours on Oct. 28 offered visitors a glimpse of Hanna's Town by candlelight. Costumed docents and re-enactors at the historical Hempfield site, operated by the Westmoreland County Historical Society, discussed things that unsettled the 18th-century Scots-Irish settlers and how Halloween was viewed at the time. Though guests were reassured that they weren't on a ghost tour, they were promised “shadows of things that once were and echoes of the past.” Spooky!

