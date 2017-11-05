Out & About: Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust's 2017 Art Gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Barbara Nakles, chairwoman of the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust, says the district's 81-year-old art collection keeps students connected.

“Here, it's an integral part of student life,” Nakles said. “It's the one thing that ties every student together over the decades.”

Illustrating that, Tom and Jane Hinger flew in from Florida to attend the 2017 Art Gala, held Nov. 2 at the high school.

The gala previewed five works being considered for purchase by students at the high school. The junior high and three elementary schools displayed last year's acquisitions, because each school maintains its own collection.

The five pieces came from shows at Latrobe and Greensburg art centers and through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts.

They were “Safari Selfie,” by Kathy Rafferty; “Ligonier Street Looking South,” by William Hoffman; “O'Hia Lehua at Dawn,” by Denise Maughan; “Cheesecake,” by William DeBernardi; and “Streams of Living Water,” by Richard Hower.

Nakles wore a pendant created by artist and gala chairwoman Nicole Danforth. The $15 pendants were based on Susan Tucker's impressionistic fall landscape, “The Lake,” which the district acquired in 1968.

The gala also honored donors Lester and Karen Sutton, with Aggressive Grinding Service Inc. in Latrobe.

Event committee members were Cynthia Busch, Carolyn Albert, Barbara Artuso, Nancy Bures, Mary Ruth Hodder, Heidi Kozar, Jane McKenzie, Constance Nakles, Chris Okonak, Diane Sobota, Kathy Sobota and Sheila Stavisky.

Seen: Carl and Judy Baumeister, Ned Nakles, Jonathan Nakles, Ron McKenzie andJessica Golden, director of the Center for Student Creativity, where the art preview took place.