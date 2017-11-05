Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust's 2017 Art Gala

Dawn Law
Dawn Law | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust Gala chairwoman Nicole Danforth and trust chairwoman Barbara Nakles at the annual gala on Nov. 2 in Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Jessica Golden, director of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity, Corinne Bollinger and Linda Butler at the annual Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust Gala, held Nov. 2 in the high school.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Student docents Madison Kormides and Marianna Schrack at the annual Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust Gala, held Nov. 2 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Artists Stacey Pydynkowski and Sarah Hunter at the annual Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust Gala, held Nov. 2 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Student docents Kesean Williams and Alexandria Potter at the annual Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust Gala, held Nov. 2 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Honorees Lester and Karen Sutton at the annual Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust Gala, held Nov. 2 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Barbara Nakles, chairwoman of the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust, says the district's 81-year-old art collection keeps students connected.

“Here, it's an integral part of student life,” Nakles said. “It's the one thing that ties every student together over the decades.”

Illustrating that, Tom and Jane Hinger flew in from Florida to attend the 2017 Art Gala, held Nov. 2 at the high school.

The gala previewed five works being considered for purchase by students at the high school. The junior high and three elementary schools displayed last year's acquisitions, because each school maintains its own collection.

The five pieces came from shows at Latrobe and Greensburg art centers and through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts.

They were “Safari Selfie,” by Kathy Rafferty; “Ligonier Street Looking South,” by William Hoffman; “O'Hia Lehua at Dawn,” by Denise Maughan; “Cheesecake,” by William DeBernardi; and “Streams of Living Water,” by Richard Hower.

Nakles wore a pendant created by artist and gala chairwoman Nicole Danforth. The $15 pendants were based on Susan Tucker's impressionistic fall landscape, “The Lake,” which the district acquired in 1968.

The gala also honored donors Lester and Karen Sutton, with Aggressive Grinding Service Inc. in Latrobe.

Event committee members were Cynthia Busch, Carolyn Albert, Barbara Artuso, Nancy Bures, Mary Ruth Hodder, Heidi Kozar, Jane McKenzie, Constance Nakles, Chris Okonak, Diane Sobota, Kathy Sobota and Sheila Stavisky.

Seen: Carl and Judy Baumeister, Ned Nakles, Jonathan Nakles, Ron McKenzie andJessica Golden, director of the Center for Student Creativity, where the art preview took place.

— Dawn Law

