Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region celebrate mentors to "littles"

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Award recipients Mike Storms of the Elliott Co.; Chad Amond, representing Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce/Leadership Westmoreland; and Mary Moximchalk of Excela Health, with emcee Jennifer Miele at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region's third annual Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Award recipients Mike Storms of the Elliott Co.; Chad Amond, representing Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce/Leadership Westmoreland; and Mary Moximchalk of Excela Health, with emcee Jennifer Miele at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region's third annual Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Mindy Martinelli, representing the Denny Taylor family, joins M. Dennis Taylor Continuing Education Award recipients Brooke Armstrong, a Saint Vincent College junior, and Ashley Hobbs, a California University of Pennsylvania sophomore, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region CEO Kelli Belanger at the BBBSLR Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Mindy Martinelli, representing the Denny Taylor family, joins M. Dennis Taylor Continuing Education Award recipients Brooke Armstrong, a Saint Vincent College junior, and Ashley Hobbs, a California University of Pennsylvania sophomore, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region CEO Kelli Belanger at the BBBSLR Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Award recipients Darren Achtzehn and Frank Klapak, of Seton Hill University, join Brian McCollum and Vandye Nelson, owners of 60 Minute Missions Escape Room in Greensburg, at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region's third annual Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Award recipients Darren Achtzehn and Frank Klapak, of Seton Hill University, join Brian McCollum and Vandye Nelson, owners of 60 Minute Missions Escape Room in Greensburg, at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region's third annual Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Little sister Joyce Ann Skiffington and her big sister Barbara McDonald with board members Lauren Schneider and Dean Thompson at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region's third annual Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Little sister Joyce Ann Skiffington and her big sister Barbara McDonald with board members Lauren Schneider and Dean Thompson at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region's third annual Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Board member Sheryl Nunn, award recipients Jeff McDonald and Rosemary Spoljarick, and Chad Stoneking, director of operations for West Penn Power, at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region's third annual Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
MENTORS MATTER: From left: Board member Sheryl Nunn, award recipients Jeff McDonald and Rosemary Spoljarick, and Chad Stoneking, director of operations for West Penn Power, at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region's third annual Celebration of Mentoring on Nov. 2 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.

Updated less than a minute ago

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region honored “steadfast supporters” of their mission on Nov. 2 during its annual Celebration of Mentoring gala. Emcee Jennifer Miele introduced the 2017 class of award recipients, who give of their time to provide friendship and positive role models to their “littles.” Held at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin, the evening included auctions, raffles, cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts — along with escape room activities for particularly adventurous guests.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.